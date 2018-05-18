Step aerobics is a fabulous cardio workout that hit its peak in the 90s, but we’re bringing it back with a vengeance! Let fitness instructor Amanda Strong warm you up with some basic moves and stretches. She’ll show you how to complete step combinations in real time and at a slower pace, giving you options to advance or modify along the way. All you need is a step and plenty of room for the next 30 minutes!
High Energy Step Workout [VIDEO]
