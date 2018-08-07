11 Healthy No-Cook Lunches Perfect for Work

Be honest with yourself: you barely have time to throw a sandwich in a paper bag when preparing your lunch in the morning, so squash that far-fetched idea of cooking lunch in advance right now.

Instead, consider whipping up these simple no-cook meals the night before or even in the morning before you dash out the door. The recipes are easy to follow, but more importantly, they take very little time to create.

Veggie and Cream Cheese Turkey Bagel Sandwich

If you experience constant stomach grumbles throughout the afternoon, even after eating a substantial lunch, this might be the simple meal you’ve been looking for. The fresh bagel and cream cheese will keep you full throughout the day while the veggies and avocado give you a healthy dose of nutrients. The best part about this meal? It takes about two seconds to make, so you can fix it even on your most rushed mornings.

» Get the recipe here.

A Cheese, Cracker, Fruit, and Egg Lunchbox

This nifty lunch, thought up by the fitness gurus at Self, is incredibly simple but also a tiny bit brilliant. The box contains the perfect blend of protein, carbs, and veggies to keep you going during a busy day. Plus, all you have to do is toss the five ingredients in the box and call it done, so you won’t waste time you don’t have meal-prepping.

» Get the recipe here.

Turkey Wraps With Honey Mustard Dip

That name might sound like something you’d find at a Whole Foods lunch section, but in reality, it’s the simplest lunch you can make. All you need to is make the honey mustard dip with honey, yellow mustard, and mayo. Then, take a wrap and layer it with cream cheese, turkey, lettuce, and cheese, then serve with the dip you made. The whole thing takes a few minutes to create, but it’ll get you through your hangery cravings come lunchtime.

» Get the recipe here.

Cucumber Watermelon Salad

This salad recipe is perfect for the dog days of summer. You want something cool and refreshing that doesn’t require any heat to make, and this salad is practically bursting with hydration. All you need are some cucumbers, watermelon chunks, goat cheese, vinaigrette, basil, and mint.

» Get the recipe here.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Wrap

There are quite a few wraps on this list, but that’s because they’re just so darn easy to make without heat or time. Budget Bytes has the perfect recipe for creating your own healthy hummus, then including it in a delicious wrap with veggies and baby greens.

» Get the recipe here.

Healthy Chicken Salad Sliders

Craving that rich flavor of chicken salad without tons of calories? This easy recipe will save your life. Smear it on some whole wheat slider buns and you’ve got yourself a lunch that you’ll actually look forward to eating in the work break room. Don’t forget to add the cranberries and almonds for some extra flavor.

» Get the recipe here.

Tex-Mex Chicken Salad Bites

Whether you make your own fried flour tortilla rounds like this recipe calls for or you serve the chicken salad on some plain crackers, you’ll get plenty of satisfaction from this simple lunch. You just mix all of the ingredients in a bowl, leave them in the refrigerate for a bit, then plop the salad on whatever carb you choose.

» Get the recipe here.

Smoked Turkey Mason Jar Salad

Nothing is easier than mixing together some ingredients in a jar and leaving the whole thing in the fridge until you’re ready to snag one on the way out. This recipe is particularly flavorful with its raspberry vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese, walnuts, and spinach.

» Get the recipe here.

Classic Tuna Salad

Traditional tuna salad is full of mayonnaise and fat. To make it skinny, we cut out some of that mayo and used plain, nonfat Greek yogurt instead! It saves on fat and calories but still gives you that creamy texture you crave with tuna salad. Try it on a cracker, by itself or on a whole-wheat, high fiber wrap. Even better, try wrapping it in a lettuce wrap! Half a cup of our tasty tuna salad comes to only 85 calories, 1 gram of fat and 2 WWP+.

» Get the recipe here.

Antipasto “No Bread” Roll-Ups

We all know that cutting out bad carbs is the thing to do, at least according to modern diet trends like the ketogenic diet. These roll-ups will help you do just that without leaving you hungry. Just take some ham, turkey, hummus, cheese, salami, and peppers, then roll them up into a tasting-looking meal.

» Get the recipe here.

Sweet Potato Sandwich Wrap

These wraps by the Food Network take a bit longer to make than some (about 20 minutes), but the end results are well worth the effort if you have a little extra time. The mixture of favoring, cheese, avocado, and of course, sweet potato will satisfy your cravings every time.

» Get the recipe here.

Lunch doesn’t have to require a stove or oven in order to taste good. Try out some of these no-cook meals, then see how you feel about meal prepping every Sunday night.

