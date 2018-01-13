Over-indulge? Ready to turn things around? We’ve all been there. Our Green Energy Detox Cleanse Drink will help get you feeling free of the toxins weighing you down without stripping you of your energy! This drink is packed with fruits and veggies to get you back on track and up to speed! To keep going with your detox, try our Skinny Detox Soup!
Looking for more ways to detox? Try our 3-Day Detox to purge your body of toxins and jumpstart weight loss!
Recipe: Green Energy Detox Cleanse Drink
Prep time: 5 minutes
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 drink
Ingredients
- 1 banana, frozen
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 2 handfuls kale
- ½ tablespoon all-natural, organic peanut butter
- ½ apple, chopped (red or green)
- ½ cucumber, diced
- ½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- ¾ cup ice
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend on high for 30 seconds to 1 minute until drink has reached desired consistency.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 drink):
Calories: 247
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Carbohydrates: 45g
Fiber: 10g
Protein: 8g
Sugars: 23g
Sodium: 142mg
SmartPoints: 2
