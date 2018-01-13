Over-indulge? Ready to turn things around? We’ve all been there. Our Green Energy Detox Cleanse Drink will help get you feeling free of the toxins weighing you down without stripping you of your energy! This drink is packed with fruits and veggies to get you back on track and up to speed! To keep going with your detox, try our Skinny Detox Soup!

Looking for more ways to detox? Try our 3-Day Detox to purge your body of toxins and jumpstart weight loss!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Green Energy Detox Cleanse Drink

Prep time: 5 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 drink

Ingredients

1 banana, frozen

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 handfuls kale

½ tablespoon all-natural, organic peanut butter

½ apple, chopped (red or green)

½ cucumber, diced

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

¾ cup ice

Instructions

Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend on high for 30 seconds to 1 minute until drink has reached desired consistency.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 drink):

Calories: 247

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 45g

Fiber: 10g

Protein: 8g

Sugars: 23g

Sodium: 142mg

SmartPoints: 2

For more workouts, healthy recipes and healthy living inspiration, visit us on Pinterest!