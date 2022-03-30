Food Recalls: 6 Products You Should Throw Out Now

It can be scary finding out your favorite food item is part of a recall. However, it is always best to regularly keep updated with any food products taken off the market. Food recalls can occur for various reasons, including bacteria contamination, discovering foreign objects, or major allergens not identified on the packaging.

March saw several commonly sold items recalled from major outlets like Kroger, Costo, and Trader Joe’s. There were products contaminated with rocks and plastic and several fresh foods pulled from distribution for testing positive for pathogenic bacteria.

If you have recently purchased any of the products mentioned here and have questions about the recall process, you can call the Food and Drug Administration’s Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST. You can also contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Boyd Specialties Jerky

Approximately 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) jerky products Multiple jerky products from Boyd Specialties were recalled this month for potentially having Listeria monocytogenes.

The food items carry the establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The recalled products can be found here, and the labels can be found here.

Enoki Mushrooms

Enoki mushrooms eaters should check their stock carefully, as this month, several companies have halted distribution of the product due to possible potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. It is a species of edible mushroom popular in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean cuisines.

Jan Fruits recalled all its cases of its 200g/7.05oz packages of enoki mushroom product that were distributed in California under “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative.” Top Quality Produce, Inc’s recalled item comes in a 200g/7.05oz with a clear and green plastic bag labeled “Taiwan Enoki Mushroom” in English and Chinese. It has a UPC Code 848180019661 on one side of the plastic bag.

T Fresh Company also stopped the circulation of its 5.25oz (150g) and 7.5oz (200g) enoki mushrooms. Finally, WiseTrade Corporation recalled all its cases of its 200g/7.05oz packages of ENOKI MUSHROOM (Product of Korea) that were distributed in California to retail stores.

Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. fresh cut fruit and vegetable products

Fruit and veggie lovers should be cautious of fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips under the Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, or Tops brand names. Company Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. has recalled these products due to possible health risks from Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism found in contaminated food that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The fruits and vegetables were are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal and processed at its Depew, NY production facilities. They are identified with a “Best if Used By” date between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022. Ready-to-eat dips are stored in 7oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

To date, no illnesses from the recalled products have been reported. The items were distributed in NY and surrounding states, and a list of all the recalled products can be found on the announcement page.

Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing

Trader Joe’s fans should quickly scan their refrigerator if they’ve recently purchased the Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing meal. On March 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert about the food due to possible contamination with pieces of hard plastic.

The 12-ounce plastic tray packages are produced by R&G Fine Foods Inc. and have an establishment number of P-6247 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. The impacted product was shipped to Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah retail sites.

Consumers can determine whether they have bought the food item by looking for the following label information: “Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing” with a use-by date of 03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22.

Rosarita Organic Refried Beans

Costco shoppers should look out for any 8-ounce, and 16-ounce cans of Rosarita Organic Refried Beans following a March 11 recall announcement from the Conagra Brands packaged food company. The recall is due to “the potential presence of extraneous material (small rocks) in the product.”

The possibly affected cans were sold at Costco locations in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Utah.

To check your supply, look for Rosarita brand Traditional Organic Refried Beans with a UPC of 00044300000094 or case UPC 00044300000124. The cans have Best By dates of May 1, May 2, or May 3, 2023, and have one of several lot codes: 2105113120, 2105113220, 2105113320, 5291113120, or 5291113220.

Walmart’s Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix and Kroger’s Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix

Continental Mills issued a recall for Walmart’s Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix and Kroger’s Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. Both items contained fragments from a cable used clear the processing line was found in a limited amount of the products. So far, no foreign material contamination nor injuries have been reported by consumers.

Kroger’s item was distributed to stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Great Value product was sent to Walmarts nationwide.

To find out if you have the recalled items, check for the Great Value mix with the UPC number 078742370828, the lot code KX2063, and a Best By Date of 09/01/2023. The contaminated Kroger products have the UPC 01111088219, the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, and a Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.