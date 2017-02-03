Fit Tips To Lose 10 Pounds In 30 Days

In Spring of 2009, Oxygen Magazine introduced a wildly popular (and somewhat controversial) plan to lose 10 pounds in 21 days. The 1200 calories per day meal plan is a modification of a plan introduced in 2003 by Phillip L. Goglia, Ph.D., and founder of Performance Fitness Concepts in Santa Monica, California. We’ve pulled some simple tips to help you reach a similar goal without changing too much of your current diet or fitness plan! Check out our weight loss plan below.

1. Find your “why”. Set your goal and determine your commitment level. If you don’t know why you’re committing to a plan, or if you’re not doing it for yourself, you’re more likely to fail.

2. Hydrate. Drink at least 64 ounces of water a day and eliminate all other sugary drinks. Some of our tricks for getting more water include drinking flavored seltzer or putting lemons in a fruit infusion pitcher. Need help drinking that much H2O per day? Check out these 8 easy ways to drink more water and watch the video below to learn how to use a water infuser:

3. Eat well-timed meals. Eating every 3-4 hours a day is crucial for maintaining your metabolism at its peak. Start your morning with a balanced breakfast to wake up your metabolism and then time your meals from there.

4. Eliminate certain foods — don’t restrict calories. It’s better to focus on the kind of foods to eliminate rather than how much to cut. Begin by cutting back on anything that’s processed. If it’s a food you don’t recognize or it’s made with more than five ingredients, you shouldn’t eat it.

5. Limit your fruit intake. Watch out for fruits! They are nutrient-dense but the sugar is something you should focus on cutting back during these 30 days. Think of berries when consuming fruits and limit fruit to two servings a day.

6. Create a well-balanced plate. When planning your meals, you want to make sure you always have a protein option, a healthy fat and plenty of non-starchy vegetables. Avoid fat-free items as they aren’t providing you with the nourishment your body needs!

So there you have it. It won’t be easy, but it isn’t impossible! Keep in mind that if it weren’t difficult, everyone would do it. Give it a try; you have nothing to lose (except 10 pounds)!