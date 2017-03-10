First US Airport Gym Opens at Baltimore Washington International Airport

(Photo: Twitter / @AirTransportNew)

Traveling can be stressful, especially when it involves long layovers. Spending time at the gym is a great way to kill time before a flight or relieve your travel stress.

Baltimore-Washington International Airport has opened the first U.S. airport gym past security this week and there are plans to open 20 more in airports by 2020, ABC News reports.

The ROAM Fitness gym at BWI has an attendant monitoring guests’ flights and alerts them if there is a delay. The gym also has free luggage storage, options to rent workout clothes and shoes and showers. Guests can use the gym before or after their flights for fees ranging from $40 a day to $175 a month.

The concept was initially created for international travelers and others with long layovers, but research shows that travelers like to work out before or after landing.

“A lot of people coming from the West Coast taking red-eye flights are going straight to their business meeting but they land at 6:30 in the morning. They can’t check into their hotel yet … so it just gives them the opportunity to clean up before they head to that meeting,” said ROAM Fitness CEO Cynthia Sandall.

Some U.S. airports offer yoga rooms and walking tracks to travelers. In the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, there is a yoga studio with free mats, a walking path and two 55-foot staircases. A few other airports have stationary bikes available for people to use.

