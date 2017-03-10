Emily Blunt Shares the 4 Things She Cut From Her Diet

(Photo: Getty / Jason Merritt)

Known for her acting chops and sharp wit, Emily Blunt‘s physique is certainly one to envy. This fabulous Brit keeps in tip-top shape by embracing healthy eating, a solid night’s sleep and an active lifestyle. Her secret, though? While training for her 2014 film Edge of Tomorrow, Blunt completely cut four things from her diet: saturated fats, processed foods, high-sodium snacks and refined sugars.

The bottom line: if it’s processed, she avoids it.

That didn’t stop the 33-year-old The Girl on the Train star from doing nothing but “eat cheese and bread” on her honeymoon to Paris with husband John Krasinski, though. Hey, if there’s ever a time to splurge, it’s on a honeymoon, right?

She’s often seen biking through the Hamptons with Krasinski, taking their red lab Finn for a walk, or surfing the waves on a Hawaiian vacation. Staying active day-to-day is important for Blunt, which is why she tries to work out four to five days a week. Once at the gym, she commits to a tough muscle-lengthening Pilates or yoga session.

She’s also worked with a few personal trainers and loves the Tracy Anderson method. “That’s a lot of cardio. It’s the most cripplingly difficult, [but] I actually enjoy it!” she told Hollywood Life.

When she’s not hitting the pavement with Krasinski or doing downward dog in yoga, she’s with trainer Jason Walsh. Walsh has worked with celebs ranging from Emma Stone to Hilary Duff, and always puts his clients through a rigorous circuit program.

Want to try a slice of Walsh’s program? Check out the circuit provided below.

Circuit one

Repeat three times with 60 seconds of rest in between sets.

Side planks (30 seconds on each side)

Jump squats (15 reps)

Pushups (10 reps)

Circuit two

Repeat three times with 60 seconds of rest in between sets.

Squat presses (15 reps)

Pull-ups (10 reps)

Bent over rows (15 reps)

Circuit three

Repeat three times with 60 seconds of rest in between sets.

Lateral lunges (10 reps on each leg)

Step-ups (10 reps on each leg)

Straight leg sit-ups (15 reps)

Think you could handle her workout? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

