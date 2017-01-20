Eenie Meenie Miney Zucchini: 50 Skinny Zucchini Recipes

Bring on the green with these 50 amazing zucchini recipes. Our list includes recipes that range from sweet to savory, hot to cold, intended to serve over the course of breakfast, lunch and dinner, and for all types of eaters. Some of the recipes take advantage of this green vegetable in unique and tasty ways, and are tweaked through different seasonings and cooking styles to match a specific cuisine. Enjoy!

1. Corn, Zucchini and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza: Pizza lovers will adore this zucchini recipe without a doubt. This non-traditional pizza uses fresh ingredients, baked to perfection and finished with a balsamic glaze drizzle. Is your mouth watering yet? Click here for the recipe!

(Photo: How Sweet Eats)

2. Zucchini, Quinoa and Rocket Salad with Lemon, Mint and Chili: This cold and tasty salad is loaded with hearty ingredients that will help you feel full throughout the day. Use your leftovers for a packed lunch the next day, and enjoy! (via My Darling Lemon Thyme)

(Photo: My Darling Thyme)

3. BBQ Vegetarian Tacos with Grilled Guacamole: This healthy vegetarian taco recipe is adapted from Lauren Hendrickson at YumSugar. If you are dairy-free, skip the cheese and sour cream and use a dairy-alternative instead. Try out this savory recipe by clicking here!

(Photo: Popsugar)

4. Tuscan Tortellini Vegetable Soup: This soup recipe is great for dinners and potlucks for the family, and can be enjoyed anytime of the year. Freeze your leftovers for future meals and re-season to taste. (via Cooking Classy)

(Photo: Cooking Classy)

5. Grilled Zucchini and Walnut Salad with Mint: Roasted walnut, mint and slices of Parmesan help enhance the flavor of zucchini in this tasty salad. Minimal preparation and maximum flavor awaits! Click here to get the recipe.

(Photo: M Loves M Blog)

6. Chargrilled Vegetable Platter: This colorful platter is perfect for family dinners, potlucks and barbecues. Pair with a lean protein, pita bread, or a healthy carbohydrate (i.e., pasta) and enjoy! (via Recipe in Eats)

(Photo: Recipe in Eats)

7. Zucchini, Corn and Quinoa Bowls with Grilled Chicken and Lemon: Grilled chicken and zucchini go hand in hand in this delicious recipe with the help of fresh corn, wholesome quinoa and zesty lemon accents. Its simplicity gives you the opportunity to mess around with additional ingredients and make it your own. Click here to see!

(Photo: Cooking Classy)

8. Grilled Lemon Garlic Zucchini. Another great barbecue dish that can be shared amongst a variety of eaters. The lemon garlic butter sauce is what makes the zucchini melt in your mouth in this recipe, but feel free to tweak the ingredients to make it healthier. (via Damn Delicious)

(Photo: Damn Delicious)

9. Lazy Girl’s Zucchini Spaghetti with Peas, Créme Fraiche and Pesto: No fancy tools needed for this awesome zucchini recipe — just an empty stomach and a watering mouth. Hints of Parmesan and lemon make this dish absolutely delicious, so try it out! (via Top with Cinnamon)

10. Baked Parmesan Chips: These parmesan zucchini crisps are perfect for after-school snacks or casual appetizers. Say goodbye to French fries and potato chips, and say hello to this healthy, crunchy and delicious option. (via Food Gawker)

(Photo: Jo Cooks)

11. Chinese Zucchini Pancakes: These savory Chinese pancakes will shake up your typical breakfast routine. It requires a little more time and labor to make, but for those of you who are willing to experiment and explore new recipes, this one is worth trying! (via Recipe in Eats)

(Photo: Recipe in Eats)

12. Pesto Bacon Zucchini Spaghetti Frittata with Mushrooms and Kale: Welcome the morning with this simple yet flavorsome frittata. This gluten-free and Paleo dish awaits your kitchen table; click here to get the recipe.

(Photo: Inspiralized)

13. Zucchini Meatloaf: This recipe is a great way to sneak veggies into your dishes, especially for kids who refuse to eat them on a regular basis. Increase the amount of zucchini in the recipe to make this a healthier dinner option, and flavor to taste. Enjoy! (via Diet Taste)

(Photo:)

14. Sweet Corn and Zucchini Pie: This savory, cheesy zucchini pie will satisfy any breakfast food lover, and can include additional vegetables if desired. This recipe does not include a crust for a healthier option and uses a variety of creamy and salty cheeses. Check it out!

(Photo: Pinch of Yum)

15. Skinny Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles: No butter, no pasta, no guilt! This skinny shrimp scampi recipe is a great way to experiment with zucchini noodles, especially if you are not used to using them in your dishes. Click here for the recipe!

(Photo: Just a Taste)

16. Summer Vegetable Tian: This recipe makes six servings of baked zucchini, so this would be perfect for a dinner party or potluck! It’s simple but very filling, and can be easily paired other other entrees. Click here to see!

(Photo: Budget Bytes)

17. Parmesan Zucchini and Corn: Only have 10 minutes to make something satisfying and savory? Make this Parmesan zucchini and corn recipe. This healthy dish can be enjoyed alone or with other entrees, and is guaranteed to be devoured in minutes! (via Damn Delicious)

(Photo: Damn Delicious)

18. Blueberry Zucchini Bread: Need a break from salty, grilled and creamy zucchini recipes? Try something on the sweeter side! This blueberry zucchini bread is an example of how you can easily sneak in vegetables in your dish — no one will expect vegetables to be squeezed into a bread loaf loaded with sweet blueberries! Click here to see.

(Photo: Intimate Weddings)

19. Baked Parmesan Zucchini Sticks: Vegetarians and meat eaters can appreciate this tasty baked Parmesan zucchini stick recipe. Breaded with Japanese Panko crumbs and served with a side of ranch for dipping, these bad boys are only 78 calories per serving and taste amazing! (via Jo Cooks)

(Photo: Jo Cooks)

20. Whole-Wheat Zucchini Carrot Oatmeal Muffin: Make your morning healthy by cooking these whole wheat zucchini carrot oatmeal muffins! It’s loaded with fiber and vitamins, and is even kid-approved! Make a batch for the family for an on-the-go breakfast treat and enjoy! (via Yellow Bliss Road)

(Photo: Yellow Bliss Road)

21. Cheesy Zucchini Rice: Cheese, please! This creamy, soft and cheesy zucchini rice recipe is extremely comforting and satisfying. To keep it skinny, substitute the long-grain white rice with brown rice, and reduce as much of the butter as possible without throwing off the flavor balance in the meal. (via Bun is in my Oven)

(Photo: Bun is in my Oven)

22. Chicken Enchilada Zucchini Boats. Get the most usage out of your zucchini by creating loaded vegetable boats! This chicken enchilada recipe is a healthier option in comparison to traditional chicken enchiladas, and can be modified even further if necessary. Click here to see!

(Photo: Cooking Classy)

23. Zucchini Fresh Herb Mini Frittatas: Eggs, garlic, onion and zucchini make this recipe a healthy and wholesome breakfast option. This recipe is vegan-friendly, but for those who want to add meat and cheese, Kitchen Treaty suggests using cubed ham, crumbed bacon, Feta, cheddar or Parmesan. Click here to see!

(Photo: Kitchen Treaty)

24. Zucchini Bread Oatmeal: This zucchini bread oatmeal is perfect for chilly mornings and hungry bellies. This recipe calls for brown sugar, pecans and Earth Balance to help give the bread an authentic, zucchini bread taste. The rolled oats, chia seeds (or ground flax) and finely grated zucchini help make this dish full of healthy ingredients that will help you feel full throughout the day. Try it out! (via Oh She Glows)

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

25. Cherry Zucchini Crumb Muffins. Fluffy, flavorful, and subtly sweet! These cherry zucchini crumb muffins are great to make if your family is getting bored of typical breakfast food items and needs a healthy treat to munch on in the morning. This recipe is dairy-, egg-, soy- and gluten-free. Click here to see!

(Photo: Spabettie)

26. Summer Squash with Chickpeas and Oregano Seeded Crackers: This earthy and nutritious soup uses zucchini, summer squash and chickpeas as the main ingredients. Other types of squash can be used for this recipe, as well as a combination of additional leafy greens such as kale, spinach and swiss chard. Try it out! (via With Food and Love)

(Photo: With Food and Love)

27. Zucchini Cheese Soup: Another great way to combine cheese and zucchini. This French soup, also known as La Vache Qui Rit Soup in French (or, The Laughing Cow), is a favorite among many and tastes delicious with a side of light garlic butter toast. (via Noshing with the Nolands)

(Photo: Noshing with the Nolands)

28. Spring Minestrone: This minestrone soup is packed with enough pasta, zucchini and cheese to make this a standalone meal. Perfect for family dinners and can be frozen for leftovers on another night. Top with grated parmesan and cracked black pepper — enjoy! Click here to get the recipe.

(Photo: Errens Kitchen)

29. Zucchini Chickpea Burgers: Expand your burger horizon by trying out this vegan and gluten-free burger option and let your taste buds go wild! Anyone who can appreciate chickpeas, quinoa and zucchini will marvel at the awesomeness of this meal. (via Avocado Pesto)

(Photo: Avocado Pesto)

30. Zucchini Cucumber Ribbon Salad with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette. Beautiful, colorful and healthy ribbons of zucchini and cucumber intertwine to make this tasty dish. Make for a light lunch or side to an entree at dinner, and see why this recipe is so amazing! Click here to see.

(Photo: The Lemon Bowl)

31. Baked Eggplant and Zucchini Sandwiches with Avocado Aioli: Take a break from a traditional, greasy and meaty hamburger with this healthier option. Baked eggplant and zucchini deliciously snugged tightly in a pita pocket with avocado aioli, parmesan and tomatoes — yum! (via Floating Kitchen)

(Photo: Floating Kitchen)

32. Bruschetta Hummus Stuffed Zucchini: These bruschetta hummus-stuffed zucchini boats are addicting! Not only are they healthy, but they are great to make for light entrees or appetizers for dinner parties and potlucks. (via Running to the Kitchen)

(Photo: Running to the Kitchen)

33. Baked Avocado Stuffed With Goat Cheese, Zucchini and Balsamic Reduction. Buttery, soft and creamy avocados hold baked zucchini and goat cheese in this mouth-watering recipe. The balsamic reduction drizzle is optional, but highly encouraged. Click here for the recipe!

(Photo: Food Faith Fitness)

34. Zucchini Fig Smoothie: Zucchinis and figs in a drinkable treat? Seems a little odd, but the flavor will take you by surprise in the best, most satisfying way. It takes a couple of times to master the recipe just right and find the best method to get rid of all of the seeds, but nevertheless, is still incredibly delicious (via Tasty Yummies)

(Photo: Tasty Yummies)

35. Skinny Zucchini Mozzarella Sticks: Mozzarella sticks are addicting, but the calorie overload can be somewhat of a burden. Try making this skinny zucchini mozzarella stick recipe for a lighter and healthier option! Serve with a light marinara dip and enjoy! (via Mariahs Pleasing Plates)

(Photo: Mariah’s Pleasing Plates)

36. Raw Zucchini Lasagna: This raw zucchini lasagna recipe is perfect for dairy-free and meat-free eaters who want to enjoy the irresistible tastiness of lasagna. Chefs at Further Foods get creative with creating alternatives to traditional lasagna ingredients, and make something that is definitely worth making. Click here to see!

(Photo: Further Foods)

37. Meat, Tomato and Mozzarella Stuffed Zucchini Cups: This recipe is another example of how you can take advantage of all parts of a zucchini. Stuff your mini zucchini boats with meat, tomato, mozzarella and seasonings and bake until cooked thoroughly. Click here to get this low-carb and gluten-free recipe!

(Photo: Kalyns Kitchen)

38. Sweet and Spicy Zucchini Relish: Try something new by experimenting with zucchini relish. Enjoy with crackers, toast or anything that pairs well with relish. Since the ingredients are not processed, a batch of this should last a couple of weeks in the fridge. Check it out!

(Photo: Craving Something Healthy)

39. Grilled Baja Zucchini Floats: Creamy, pepper, savory, cheesy, soft and addicting — need we say any more? These grilled Baja zucchini boats are loaded with a slew of delectable and tasty ingredients that can be enjoyed by a wide range of eaters. (via Leave a Happy Plate)

(Photo: Leave a Happy Plate)

40. Simple No- Cook Zucchini Caprese Salad: Created for the summer but can be enjoyed throughout the year, this zucchini Caprese salad is full of fresh ingredients and only takes 20 minute to make. Overall, it’s healthy, simple and yummy — what’s not to love? (via With Salt and Wit)

(Photo: With Salt and Wit)

41. Pad Thai Salad: This recipe is full of antioxidants and other detoxifying ingredients that do wonders for your body. It’s tangy, sour, sweet, crunch and savory all at once. Make this once and we guarantee you’ll make it again. Click here to see!

(Photo: The Londoner)

42. One Skillet Garlic Parmesan Zoodles: The ingredients for this dish are relatively simple and extremely delicious. Use a butter alternative or cut back on the required amount if you are dieting, and enjoy shortly after cooking. (via Almost Super Mom)

(Photo: Almost Super Mom)

43. Zucchini Lasagna Rolls. Another fabulous way to reap the tasty benefits of lasagna without the calorie overload! These zucchini lasagna rolls are great to serve at dinner parties, and taste amazing with a side of your choice of lean protein. Get the recipe here!

(Photo: Recipe Runner)

44. Baked Chipotle Sweet Potato and Zucchini Fritters: Sweet potato and zucchini pair extremely well in this dish, and it can be enjoyed for multiple occasions. These small fritters are jam-packed with veggies and is encouraged to be eaten with a side of skinny dipping sauce. (via Averie Cooks)

(Photo: Averie Cooks)

45. Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Zucchini Noodles: This creamy roasted red pepper zucchini noodle recipe is out of this world. Directions on how to roast your own red peppers are on their website, but jarred roasted red peppers can be used instead to save time. Click here to get the recipe!

(Photo: Gi365)

46. Lemon Artichoke Pesto with Zucchini Noodles: This recipe is another excuse to use a zucchini spiralizer! The pesto used in this recipe is unique yet delicious, and it only takes 20 minutes to make — try it out!

(Photo: The Lean Clean Eating Machine)

47. Creamy Lemon Pepper Zucchini Pasta Peas: This dairy-free and gluten-free recipe is healthy, flavorsome and very easy to make. If you enjoy a nice big bowl of pasta with Alfredo sauce but hate the guilt post-consumption, try this lighter option out! (via The Clean Eating Machine)

(Photo: The Lean Clean Eating Machine)

48. Tuscan White Bean Zucchini Pasta: This dish uses a nut-free fun-dried tomato pesto that is unbelievably tasty with the spiralized zucchini noodles! In just 15 minutes, you can make this gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan-friendly dish! Click here to get the recipe!

(Photo: The Lean Clean Eating Machine)

49. Cheeseburger Stuffed Zucchini Boats: This recipe makes a healthy twist on a traditional American dish. Get your cheeseburger fix with a low cal, low carb option. Click here to get the recipe!

50. Skinny Zucchini Nachos: Love nachos but hate the calorie load? Try out our skinny zucchini nacho recipe for a healthier and lighter option. Tips and tricks to make this dish just right are listed on our site — try it out!

51. Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread: What if we told you we had a recipe for a chocolatey zucchini bread that is easy to make, delicious, and won’t hurt your waistline? Our Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread is so yummy, no one will even suspect that it’s actually good for you! The healthy changes to this standard recipe make it a more healthful choice, without compromising any of the taste! Click here for the decadent dessert.