Dr. Oz Gives Women Advice About Their Vaginas and It’s Both Uncomfortable and Legit

As if talking about the vagina isn't awkward enough, leave it to Dr. Mehmet Oz to come prepared with some crazy facts—plus one bizarre sexual demonstration you never knew you needed. He sat down with the ladies of The Real Wednesday to answer their burning questions for a segment eloquently titled 'What's Up Down There?' MORE: 9 Mind-Blowing Facts You Didn't Know About the Vagina But do gynecologists agree with what the doctor has to say about our lady parts? Check out his claims stacked against others' research below to get all the *hairy* details.

​ (Photo: Shutterstock) You are what you eat. "We've all heard that eating pineapple can help with your situation down there…" co-host Adrienne Houghton began, admitting that she and the other married ladies on the panel had gone on 'pineapple diets' before their weddings to make things a little sweeter down below. Dr. Oz claims that everything you eat changes the smell and the taste in and around your vagina—and it's true for the guys, too! "Any fluid you concentrate in your body is going to taste more like the things you eat than the things you don't," he explained. "That's why you can smell it in your sweat sometimes." Other research sort of backs up Oz's claims. One study found that eating large amounts of pineapple makes your lady bits taste sweeter, but it also says that, regardless of what people eat, men enjoy the taste of women more than women like the taste of men. Surprised? Us either. Overall, the claim that pineapple will transform your natural scent isn't widely researched, but it certainly can't hurt. Just don't expect to eat one serving and immediately smell like a tropical paradise; instead, eat or drink pineapple and its juices days before an evening of expert-level romance. Slurp, slurp! MORE: Are You Washing Your Vagina All Wrong? prevnext