These Healthy Traveling Tips from A-List Celebrities Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Some celebrities have great, easy traveling tips to stay fit during a vacation or business trip, while others have a more extravagant approach.

For instance, supermodel Karlie Kloss doesn’t have much time while she travels to meet up with a personal trainer, so she follows workouts on her smartphone, Style Caster reports. “I’m a big fan of Nike Training Club,” she said. “It’s convenient and easy to use, a great substitute for a personal trainer. I use the app mostly when I travel and can’t make it to a gym for a workout.”

On the flip side, it is rumored that Lady Gaga purchased two customized SoulCycle bikes for her tour bus, Well and Good reports.

Madonna joins the ranks of Gaga while on tour because her trainer brings a portable gym with everything she needs so the singer can stay in shape for her shows.

Rihanna and Demi Lovato also have their trainers with them 24/7 while they are on the road. That must be nice!

Staying fit isn’t always all about working out; it is also about eating healthy! Sophia Bush and Ciara both pack healthy snacks when they travel.

“Pack your own food for the days you are flying,” Bush advises. “It’s tough to get good food in airports, and travelers are always in a rush. If you pack a meal and snacks, you’ll stay on track for your health goals, and you’ll also save some coin.”