These Chicken Tostadas are perfect for weeknight family dinners. These tostadas are loaded with healthy ingredients, which leaves a little room to have fun with your toppings — light sour cream, guacamole, salsa, black or refried beans! If your short on time, grab a rotisserie chicken and break up the meat for the perfect tex-mex meal!

Recipe: Chicken Tostadas

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 6 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 tostadas

Ingredients

8 white corn tortillas (taco size)

12 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 cups romaine, shredded

1 cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 sweet onion, diced

1 avocado, pitted + diced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 limes, quartered

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º F. Place the chicken breast in a large stockpot. Add enough cold clean water to cover it by approximately 2 to 3 inches. Put the top on the pot and bring the water to the boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium once water is boiling and cover the pot again. Cook the chicken for 12-15 minutes over medium heat until chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken breasts and set on a plate to cool. When cool enough to touch, shred the chicken breasts with a fork and set aside. In a small bowl, combine tomatoes, onion and garlic. Set aside. Place the tortillas on two baking sheets and bake until slightly crispy, about 4-6 minutes. Put ¼ cup of chicken and 2 Tbsp of shredded cheese on each tortilla. Place them back in the oven and broil the cheese until just melted, about 2-3 minutes. Top each tortilla with a heaping ¼ cup of salsa, ⅛ of the avocado and the juice from one lime slice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tostadas)

Calories: 394

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 56mg

Sodium: 396mg

Carbohydrates: 41g

Fiber: 8.5g

Sugar 7g

Protein: 30g

SmartPoints: 11