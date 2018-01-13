These Chicken Tostadas are perfect for weeknight family dinners. These tostadas are loaded with healthy ingredients, which leaves a little room to have fun with your toppings — light sour cream, guacamole, salsa, black or refried beans! If your short on time, grab a rotisserie chicken and break up the meat for the perfect tex-mex meal!
Recipe: Chicken Tostadas
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 6 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 tostadas
Ingredients
- 8 white corn tortillas (taco size)
- 12 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 2 cups romaine, shredded
- 1 cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese
- 3 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 1 sweet onion, diced
- 1 avocado, pitted + diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 limes, quartered
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350º F.
- Place the chicken breast in a large stockpot. Add enough cold clean water to cover it by approximately 2 to 3 inches. Put the top on the pot and bring the water to the boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium once water is boiling and cover the pot again. Cook the chicken for 12-15 minutes over medium heat until chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken breasts and set on a plate to cool. When cool enough to touch, shred the chicken breasts with a fork and set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine tomatoes, onion and garlic. Set aside.
- Place the tortillas on two baking sheets and bake until slightly crispy, about 4-6 minutes.
- Put ¼ cup of chicken and 2 Tbsp of shredded cheese on each tortilla. Place them back in the oven and broil the cheese until just melted, about 2-3 minutes.
- Top each tortilla with a heaping ¼ cup of salsa, ⅛ of the avocado and the juice from one lime slice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tostadas)
Calories: 394
Fat: 15g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 56mg
Sodium: 396mg
Carbohydrates: 41g
Fiber: 8.5g
Sugar 7g
Protein: 30g
SmartPoints: 11