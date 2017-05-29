Alzheimer’s Death Rate Has Increased by 55 Percent in the United States

Deaths from Alzheimer’s disease in the United States have risen by 55%, the CDC says https://t.co/Rqe3qZOivw pic.twitter.com/PuyWmFaxJN — CNN (@CNN) May 26, 2017

The death rate from Alzheimer’s disease in the United States has increased by over 50 percent over 15 years, CNN reports.

The CDC has found that the number of people dying from the disease rose by 55 percent from 1999-2014, and the rate of people dying at home from the condition also increased from 14 to 25 percent during the same period.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the US, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and over five million Americans are currently living with the condition, although that number is predicted to rise to 16 million by 2050.

The findings suggest that the increase in the Alzheimer’s death rate could be due to more knowledge about the disease, greater diagnosis of the disease in its early stages and the increasing size of the elderly population in the U.S.

The study also examined Alzheimer’s caregivers, finding that support such as education and help from case management service could help them to provide better care for their patients.

“Millions of Americans and their family members are profoundly affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” CDC Acting Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said in a statement. “As the number of older Americans with Alzheimer’s disease rises, more family members are taking on the emotionally and physically challenging role of caregiver than ever before.”

“Supportive interventions can lessen the burden for caregivers and improve the quality of care for people with Alzheimer’s disease,” added Dr. Christopher Taylor, lead author of the study and an epidemiologist from the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Experts recommend patients see a doctor immediately after symptoms of Alzheimer’s begin to present themselves, as diagnosis can help both patients and their families prepare for what’s to come.

