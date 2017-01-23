9 After-School Snacks Kids Can Make Themselves

After school and sports practices are usually hectic times for moms and dads with hungry kids. Working families may need some tips on how hungry little people can feed themselves after school! Here are 9 healthy snacks that most children can make on their own. Some may need adult supervision, but we trust you to know your own child’s limitations.

Hummus and pita chips or veggies: Keep pre-made dips like hummus in the fridge and the after school munchies can be satisfied quickly! Hummus is better for your kids than fatty chip dips.

Apples and peanut butter: Put a twist on this after school classic with raisins or sliced almonds. This is a power-packed snack and fun for kids who want to use their hands and creativity!

Whole grain crackers with turkey pepperoni and cheddar cheese: This nutritious snack is super easy and fun to make. Your adventurous child may even top it off with a dot of mustard!

Pretzel rods dipped in peanut butter: Have your kids roll the pretzel rod/peanut butter combos in dried fruit or chopped nuts for an added bonus.

Red, white and blue sandwich: Let your kids slather some light cream cheese, strawberries and blueberries onto pita bread for a delectable fruity snack.

Frozen fruit. They may need some help with this one in terms of prepping, but your kids will definitely like a refreshing after-school treat they can grab right out of the freezer. Wash and dry grapes, blueberries, and sliced strawberries to freeze individually on a cookie sheet. Slice bananas, freeze on wax paper and pop them off when frozen. Place the frozen treats in individual servings and they’re ready to go!

Ants on a log: You probably remember this from your school days: celery filled with peanut butter and topped with raisins. Your kids will love this classic snack. If your kids aren’t fans of raisins, replace them with other dried fruits, nuts or whole grain cereal.

Microwave nachos: Simply have your kids put some chips and cheese on a plate and microwave for 30-second increments. They can even top them off with some salsa or black beans for a more nutritional value.

Yogurt with whole grain cereal: Kids can dump them together in a bowl for a sweet, crunchy after school boost.

