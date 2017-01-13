8 Surprising Things That Happen When You Lose Weight

(Photo: Shutterstock)

If you’re just beginning your weight loss plan or find yourself mid-journey, here are eight surprising things you’ll encounter along the way.

Journaling Helps

Writing down what’s most important to you allows you to find comfort or self-affirmation outside of food, according to a study published in Psychology Science.

“How we feel about ourselves can have a big effect,” said Christine Logel of Renison University College at the University of Waterloo, who cowrote the new study with Geoffrey L. Cohen of Stanford University.

Set aside time each day to focus on an area that really matters, like religion, art or politics, and write about it. If you feel good about yourself through other outlets like journaling, then you don’t need to eat to feel better.

Food Descriptions Influence Your Purchases

Have a game plan before you go to the grocery store or restaurant. Oftentimes descriptive words on packaging or menus promoting taste or texture can influence your purchasing behavior, according to Prevention Magazine.

If you already know what you’re going to order, then you’re less likely to be tempted by some tantalizing food description.



Turn Up the Thermostat

You could feel colder if you lose 10% of your body weight or more, the director of the Weight Control Center at Columbia University Medical Center Judith Korner said on EatThis.com. This can cause your thyroid hormone levels to drop, which means you might need to carry around an extra layer like a jacket or sweater for warmth.

Snap a Selfie

According to a weight loss study in Columbia, taking a photo a day may help your dieting efforts. Of those who participated in the study and took a daily photo, 73.1% reached the number on the scale they were aiming for! Check out one woman’s weight loss journey documented through a time lapse video. She took a selfie every day as a powerful source of motivation and said goodbye to her size 26 jeans as a result.

You May Not Be Doing Anything Wrong

The New York Times interviewed several impressive weight-loss specialists in One Weight-Loss Approach Fits All? No, Not Even Close. The conclusion is in the headline. Each person is different, meaning one diet might work for your friend and not work for you. Don’t blame yourself, and as always, seek professional help to find a diet or weight loss approach that’s right for you.

Go Shoe Shopping

Did you know there could actually be fat on your feet? If you lose weight and your shoe is slipping at the heel or feels too wide, you might be in need of smaller shoes, according to the experts at EatThis.com. So, go ahead and reward yourself with that pair of heels you’ve been eyeing!

Weight Loss Doesn’t Solve Everything

Meeting your weight loss goal could result in depression, according to a UK Study at the University College of London. People who lost 5% or more of their body weight over four years were more likely to experience depression than those who lost less than 5%. While they don’t suggest a direct correlation, there are factors, such as no longer working towards a long-term goal or having unrealistic expectations about how your life will change after weight loss. Be sure to enjoy the process and check-ins so you’re not obsessing over a number and the end result.

You Might Have Some Haters

“Overwhelmingly, my friends and family were my best cheerleaders, but a couple of them resented me,” Nancy Sayles told Prevention Magazine about her 100-pound weight loss. If you do encounter jealous behavior, just continue to focus on the positive and make sure to keep those who applaud the new you in your circle. Weight loss is hard, and keeping the weight off is challenging, which means you need to cut out the toxic people in your life who might try to hold you back. Remember, you earned this and it’s absolutely okay (and encouraged!) to feel good about it.

