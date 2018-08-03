7 Epic Exercises with Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are an excellent strengthening alternative to free weights because they provide a smoother and wider range of motion. You can also change up the amount of resistance by how much slack you provide along the band. Want more of a challenge? Make the band shorter. Need to ease up? Give yourself more length. Now, check out these seven epic exercises to maximize your workout results!

1. Bicep Curls:

With a band, these are similar to bicep curls with free weights.

Step 1: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart on top of the center of your resistance band. Holding one end of the band in each hand, palms rest on the tops of thighs.

Step 2: Keeping elbows next to your sides, curl hands up to shoulders. Slowly lower back down. That’s one rep.

» Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

2. Pelvic Push:

Step 1: Lie on your back with the knees bent and feet on the floor. Place the band across both hips and hold a handle in each hand.

Step 2: Squeeze your legs and lift your booty towards the ceiling to a pelvic bridge while keeping your hands on the floor.

» Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

3. Hip Abduction:

Step 1: Complete this move while standing, with the band under your feet. Lift your left leg out to the side as high as you can.

Step 2: Return to standing. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.



» Perform 3 sets of 15 reps (on each side).

4. Triceps Kickbacks:

Isolate the back of the arm with this band-burner move.

Step 1: Begin by standing, with both feet, on the middle of the band and taking an end in each hand.

Step 2: With your arms bent and elbows and tight at your sides, extend both arms straight back, pause, and return to start.

» Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

5. Seated Row:

Show some love to the upper back!

Step 1: Sit on the floor with both legs together and extended in front of you. Wrap your band around the middle of both feet and take an end in each hand (choose your slack here), palms facing each other.

Step 2: Pull the band toward your body in a rowing motion and return, feeling the shoulder blades squeeze together.

» Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

6. Lunge with Bicep Curl:

Nothing like a good compound move for your workout!

Step 1: Start by placing middle of your resistance band under one foot and hold an end in each hand.

Step 2: Step back into a lunge with your right leg while curling the handles toward your shoulders. Stand up, pressing into the front heel a you release the curl. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Perform 3 sets of 15 reps (on each side).

7. Crossed Resistance:

Here’s another great compound move for total-body results.

Step 1: Start by placing middle of your resistance band under your feet, then crossing the bands to make an “X” and hold an end in each hand at your shoulders.

Step 2: Step out to the right side side twice, working the glutes and thighs. You’ll work the core and arms by holding the bicep curl position and stabilizing through the tummy muscles. Repeat in the opposite direction.

» Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

Want more? Try our I’m With The Band: Full Body Resistance Band Workout with fitness instructor, Amanda Strong.