5 Exercises To Get Rid Of Back Fat [VIDEO]

Ready to bring your sexy back… with a sexy back? A strong back is a powerful asset on a woman and a trouble area we oftentimes hear complaints about. Who else is hating the back fat bra bulge? Grab a BOSU ball, stability ball and a couple five to 10-pound dumbbells and get ready to tone your back muscles!

1. Frog Crunch on Stability Ball:

For this move, you’ll lay on your stomach on top of the stability ball and pulse your legs up toward the ceiling, lifting your knees off the stability ball.

Step 1: Start by kneeling behind a stability ball. Place your stomach on the ball and roll out until your hands are on the ground underneath your shoulders and your legs are in the air.

Step 2: Bend your knees while touching your heels together and turning toes out. Pulse your legs up towards the ceiling, lifting knees off the stability ball.

» Perform 12 reps of this move.

2. Back Extension:

Keep that stability ball out and put it to work! You’ll strengthen your back and your core with this one.

Step 1: Place your tummy on the stability ball, your thighs will lean on the rear part of the ball, with your hands are interlocked behind your head.Your body should form one, long line.

Step 2: As you exhale, draw shoulders back and lift chest upward, keeping neck in line with spine. Return to start position. That is one rep.

» Do 12 reps.

3. Standing Resistance Band Row:

Step 1: Hold the band in front of you and lean forward slightly while keeping your back straight (chest towards the floor). Step on your band in a slightly squatted position.

Step 2: Keep your lower back tight and straight as you pull your elbows back behind you. Really concentrate on squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the contraction.

» Do 12 reps.

4. Superman:

Your arms and abs will be burning by the end of this move! You’ll feel it in your arms, lower lumbar muscles and abdominals. Try to hold it for a full minute, keeping your head up and your arms extended out in front of you.

Step 1: Start by lying face down and extending your arms out in front of you.

Step 2: Press your shoulder blades together and lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor. Think of stretching your hands and feet as far away from your body as possible. Hold for 2-5 seconds and return body to the floor. That is one rep.

Modification (Beginner): Lift just your legs and chest, and then lift just your arms.

» Do 12 reps.

5. Scorpion Twist:

Feeling a little twisted today? Not only will this move strengthen your oblique abs, but it also works as an amazing stretch!

Step 1: Lie on your stomach with feet together, arms extended to form a “goal post” with palms facing down and forehead hovering above the floor. Lift your right leg off the mat.

Step 2: Bend your right knee while squeezing your right glute and twist your hips to reach your right foot over to touch the ground on the outside of your left leg. Keep your arms and chest on the floor. Return right leg to start position. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Do 10 reps.