3 Workouts to Help You Beat the Heat

Oh, summer. The sun, the fun… the brutal, soul crushing, relentless heat. Unless you’re one of those rare birds that enjoys the feeling of baking inside an oven, we’re guessing that you’re totally over this heat wave. Summer heat has a way of zapping your energy, like nobody’s business, and we’re guessing that it’s taking a toll on your summer workouts. So here are three ways to keep up the cardio, while beating the heat!

Caution: Heat Means Sweat!

There is a reason you feel crummy when you do workouts in the extreme heat. Your body is literally warning you that it’s dangerous. When you exercise in hot weather it puts extra stress on your body as it begins working overtime to try and bring down your increasing core body temperature.

You’re also more likely to become dehydrated as you sweat, as the rate you’re drinking water may not be able to keep up with how much fluid you’re sweating out. Both of these things could lead to serious heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be fatal.

So, the jury’s out and we’ve decided that hot weather workouts are no bueno. But, we’re not giving you the excuse to just lie motionless on your air conditioned couch all summer. Instead, try these three summer workouts to beat the heat, and maybe even find something new that you love!

Cool Summer Workouts

Swimming: You don’t have to be Michael Phelps to get some major benefits from swimming. Even the doggy paddle equals major cardio and will tone and tighten your arms, legs, and even abs! Plus, it’s the only workout you’ll find that will put almost no strain on your joints. If swimming laps aren’t your thing, check out a water aerobics class, or even try float yoga! Try a New Class: Summertime is the best time to head indoors where there’s A/C and try a new workout class at your gym or nearby studio. For intense cardio, look into spin classes, step, Zumba or kickboxing. For strengthening and relaxation, try yoga or pilates. Seriously, the number of fitness options available these days is endless, and hey, it’s also a great way to meet new friends, or perhaps even score a date! Racquetball: It’s too hot for tennis, so why not take your favorite game (and wonderful workout, by the way) inside? Racquetball is basically air-conditioned tennis (yes please!) It’s great for burning calories, toning muscles, and improving balance and coordination.

How to Stay Healthy This Summer

So, after all that, if you still insist on doing your workouts outside during the summer, at least try these tips to avoid getting sick.

Adjust the time of day that you workout so that it’s cooler outside. Early mornings are usually best, but if you can’t get up in time, try your workout in the evening after the sun has gone down.

Watch what you wear. Choose lightweight clothing that wicks sweat away from your body, instead of clinging to your skin.

Drink lots of water throughout the day before you exercise. Take frequent breaks during your workouts, and continue to hydrate when you’re done. If possible, keep your water cold in an insulated bottle as it will help keep your core body temperature down.

Good luck beating the heat this summer!



