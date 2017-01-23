15 Slim + Sensational Recipes for Easter Brunch

Satisfy your savory and sweet tooth this Easter with some of these divine brunch recipes. Make room for those sweets by knocking out some calories from your morning to mid-afternoon meal. From eggs and frittatas to microwave muffins and breakfast cookies, we have your spring cravings covered.

1. Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole: If you are in charge of the family breakfast, this is a great choice! You can prepare it a few days before the relatives arrive and put it in the oven that morning for a stress-free and tasty start to the day!

5. Carrot Cake Microwave Muffin: That’s right, it says microwave! This single-serving Easter muffin is an easy way to start off a long day of cooking for the big meal! (via Desserts With Benefits)

10. Super Healthy Carrot Cake Waffles: It’s really hard to pass up any sort of waffle, and carrot cake is an Easter classic! Plus, it’s super good for you! Even the cream cheese icing is skinny! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

What’s your favorite brunch meal? How will you make it skinny this Easter?

About Author, Jenna Gross: A communication major of the University of Cincinnati, Jenna is also pursuing minors in electronic media and marketing as well as a certificate in public relations. She enjoys reading, writing and spending time with friends and family. Jenna intends to purse a career in communication and public relations.