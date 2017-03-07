11 Simple Tips to Help You Lose the Last 10 Pounds

(Photo: Happily Grey)

The start of your weight loss journey is always the easiest to score results. The pounds just fall off, your jeans fit more comfortably and you have endless amounts of energy! But the second the results stop coming, you are tempted to throw in the towel and slink back to your sedentary lifestyle. When you’re so close to your goal, don’t quit over those final 5, 10, or even 15 pounds! Just switch up your routine with these simple tips; it could be just what you need!

1. Recalculate your caloric range

Think about it: You’re smaller, therefore you require less calories. Eating the 1,400 calories per day you were once allotted probably isn’t accurate once you’ve lost 20 pounds. Use a caloric calculator and talk to your doctor to find an appropriate range for this point in your journey.

2. Don’t get too comfortable

You’ve been seeing results, and as you near your goal, you may begin eating higher calorie foods because you aren’t being as strict on yourself. It becomes more difficult to lose weight the less you have to lose, so this is the time to create a meal plan and stick to it if you want to see those final pounds fall!

3. Up your protein intake

Protein will keep you from feeling pangs of hunger shortly after eating and it’s important to incorporate a source of protein in each meal. Opt for lean meats, beans, eggs and Greek yogurt to ensure you’re kept healthy and satisfied as long as possible.

4. Drink a glass of water before each meal

Portion control is a massive part of weight loss, but you already know that. Put appropriate portions on your plate, but guzzle a glass of water before eating anything, then practice mindful eating. Stop when you’re full and allow your stomach to guide your habits rather than your eyes.

5. Cut carbs after lunch

Because you aren’t going to be physically active during the night, you can eat a lighter meal without carbs to ensure they won’t be stored as fat while you sleep. Instead, have lean protein with veggies for a satisfying, healthy evening meal!

6. Try HIIT

This high intensity exercise will raise your metabolism even after your workout is complete. So as your body fat decreases and metabolism follows, this added benefit of HIIT can lead to big results.

7. Lift heavier weights

Sounds counterproductive, right? Lifting heavier weights at lower reps can help you build muscle (without bulking up) to increase your resting metabolic rate. This will help you burn calories without changing anything about your diet!

8. Stand more

You’ll burn an extra couple of hundred calories a day which makes all the difference. You’ll also aid your body in the digestive process, cutting out those days when you seem to have gained 4 pounds overnight or when tummy troubles affect your workout ability.

9. Get techy

If you haven’t already, use a food journal or calorie counting application and don’t skip a single snack. For maximum results, find an app or wearable tracker that logs your sleep and activity, too, showing you exactly where you may be falling behind. You can also challenge your friends, helping you find added motivation!

10. Catch some sleep

Running low on sleep will stimulate your appetite and encourage mindless—often unhealthy—snacking. Be sure to get 7-8 hours of sleep to ensure you’re well-rested, energized and prepared to make smart choices in the day ahead.

11. Set realistic expectations

As you lose weight, your metabolism decreases, so it becomes harder to shed those final few pounds. When the last 10 pounds don’t fall right off like the first 10, don’t get discouraged or give up! Know that it takes time to reach your ultimate goal weight, and draw from your initial motivations to keep pushing forward.

