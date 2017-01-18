10 Super Cute + Skinny St. Patrick’s Day Desserts!

There's no better excuse to go green than St. Patrick's Day! Go green, in the kitchen that it is. These 12 St. Patrick's party-approved sweet treats will have you spreading the luck of the Irish to all you serve.

Skinny Pistachio Cake: St. Patrick and pistachios…I don't know how much more festive you can get. With less than 250 calories a serving, this dish is guilt-free on top of festive and filling. (via Skinny Mom)

Key Lime Pie Parfait: Mid-March means spring is near and nothing says warmer weather like Key Lime Pie. This parfait twist is not only festive for a green treat, but made with coconut milk and whole wheat flour, it's a healthy treat that will likely stay on your menu year round. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Matcha Green Coconut Tea Pancakes: Dessert, breakfast, or dinner…seriously, this recipe could serve as any of the above for your St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Filling, but not fattening, this combination of coconut flour and egg whites flavored with pistachios and green tea make this a perfectly festive treat…or meal. (via The Healthy Foodie)

Mint Chocolate Chip Greek Yogurt Ice Cream: It's pretty evident that any leprechaun you serve this sweet treat to will be considered lucky. Lucky to devour this creamy mint chocolate ice cream and lucky that they don't have to worry about all the fat and calories in traditional store-bought ice cream…and even a serving of vegetables. Shhhh! We won't tell. (via Imma eat that) (photo credit)

Green Fruit Salad: St. Patrick's Day is the perfect excuse to mix up all the green fruit you can find and serve the family a color-themed celebration of vitamins and goodness. Don't be fooled, this green variety is sweet and scrumptious too! (via Just My Delicious)

Leprechaun Cake: Use this recipe for muffins, cupcakes, or a full size cake and your St. Patrick's Day contribution will be perfectly green, sweet, and in healthy form. Avocados pack a healthy punch and the flour can be substituted for a whole wheat variety to make this even more wholesome. Lime juice is the base for this glaze topping making it even more leprechaun-licious. (via Cook, Play, Explore)

The dark chocolate base of this candy screams 'devour me!' And the inside mint filling doesn't disappoint. Surprisingly, only three ingredients are needed, making this an easy shamrock sensation! (via Healthy Living for Real People)

Skinny Shamrock Shake: It wouldn't be St. Patrick's Day without a shamrock shake! Before you head to the drive thru for a shamrock splurge, save yourself some time, calories, and guilt with the Skinny Mom Shamrock Shake version. It's even more delicious than the fast-food version. (via Skinny Mom)

Skinny Margarita: For an adult treat, I don't think the Irish would disagree that a margarita is a festive option for celebrating the Irish skinny-style. It's green, right?!? It's also less than 150 calories so all the more reason to celebrate! (via Skinny Mom)

Avocado Pudding: A great treat for the entire family from babies to daddies. Packed with dates, spinach, avocado, and raisins, this is another holiday healthy dessert that will likely make the nutritious menu year round. (via Whitley Creek Homestead)

Do you have a favorite slimmed down St. Patrick's Day dessert? Share it with us in the comments below!