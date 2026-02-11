YouTube TV Just Announced New Plans With Lower Price Tags

YouTube TV is offering new, cheaper bundles for subscribers looking to save money by tailoring their plans towards their specific interests.

The company announced Monday that there will be more than 10 different plans across sports, news, entertainment and family content offered to subscribers looking to save money on the main $82.99 per month plan, which includes more than 100 networks.

Included in the new bundles is a Sports Plan, which is priced at $64.99/month, or $54.99/month for new users. The Sports Plan gives fans access to all the major broadcasters, as per YouTube TV, as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, and ESPN Unlimited, which is coming this fall.

A Sports + News Plan is also available for $71.99/month, or $56.99/month for new users, which includes everything in the Sports Plan as well as national news networks like CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, in addition to CSPAN, Bloomberg, and Fox Business.

The Entertainment Plan, priced at $54.99/month ($44.99/month for new users), is geared toward “cinephiles and comedy buffs” and includes everything from FX to the Hallmark Channel, as well as Comedy Central, Bravo, Paramount, Food Network, HGTV, and many more.

The News + Entertainment + Family Plan is priced at $69.99/month ($59.99/month for new users), and features a news and entertainment bundle paired with family content such as the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, and more.

Subscribers who sign up for one of the new plans still will have access to the other features offered on YouTube TV, including unlimited DVR, the ability to add up to 6 members on one account, key plays, and multiview, amongst others.

Add-ons such as NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL RedZone with Sports Plus, HBO Max, and 4K Plus can also be purchased alongside the bundles, which are expected to roll out over the next several weeks.