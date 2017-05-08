Vin Diesel Pays Beautiful Tribute To Paul Walker At MTV Movie & TV Awards

While accepting an award at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Vin Diesel paid tribute to his friend and former co-star, Paul Walker.

In a clip from the show, Diesel addressed the crowd saying, “…this multicultural franchise where it didn’t matter what color your skin was or what country you’re from, when you’re family, you’re family.”

Flanked by Fast 8 co-star Tyrese Gibson and former Fast/Furious co-star Jordana Brewster, Diesel went on to say, “And I could never stand on this stage and talk about Fast & Furious without giving love to my brother Pablo. Our brother Pablo. We hope you’re proud.”

He then raised the golden popcorn trophy into the air and said, “Thank you very much.”

Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker while accepting the ‘Fast & Furious’ Generation Award: “We hope you’re proud.” #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/cCxSm3Zrzg — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2017

The newest entry into the Fast/Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, stormed the world and broke records when it was released last month.

So far it’s brought in over a billion dollars, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2017 and the 13th highest-grossing film of all time, to date.

Additionally, Fast 8 grossed $532 million worldwide during the opening weekend of its release, which set the record for the highest-grossing opening of all time.

Furious 7 was the last film in the franchise to feature Paul Walker, as the 40-year-old actor tragically died in a car accident before it’s release.

While he may be gone, he is absolutely not forgotten.

