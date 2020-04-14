Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and More to Participate in ‘The Disney Family Singalong’

Parents around the world are currently quarantining with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Disney is helping them out when it comes to entertainment. On April 10, ABC announced that it will air The Disney Family Singalong on April 16 from 8-9 p.m. ET, a one hour event special that will feature celebrities and their families singing their favorite Disney songs in their homes.

Announced stars include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos, and additional guests from across The Walt Disney Company portfolio will be announced at a later date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC (@abcnetwork) on Apr 10, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

The Disney Family Singalong will let viewers in on the magic with an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, to allow families to follow along as the featured celebrities sing songs from Disney films including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana, Frozen and High School Musical. The special will also include PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America’s network and resources for people struggling due to COVID-19.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

Several of the participating celebrities are parents of kids who love Disney, including Rhett — the country star’s daughters love certain movies so much, the family even dressed as the cast of The Little Mermaid for Halloween last year. Rhett’s older daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, are also often shown on their parents’ Instagram accounts wearing princess dresses as their daily attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:07pm PDT

“In my house, between Coco and Frozen, I am completely sick of ‘Let It Go’ and Frozen.,” Rhett joked to KIX 92.1 in August. “And then this song called ‘Remember Me’ that’s in Coco that we literally watch every single day, and now has drifted to The Little Mermaid, so I would say that those three songs, if I never heard them again, I would not be upset.”