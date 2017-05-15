Does A New ‘Predator’ Set Photo Reveal a Plot Spoiler?

Shane Black is currently hard at work shooting The Predator, his sequel to the original Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi/horror flick. The film has gotten buzz thanks to its impressive cast, which includes Logan star Boyd Holbrook in the lead as a special forces soldier; X-Men: Apocalypse’s Olivia Munn as a scientist; and actors like Moonlight‘s Trevante Rhodes, Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key, and Edward James Olmos.

Aside from the cast, however, there’s been very little about The Predator‘s storyline that’s actually been confirmed- and a curious new set photo may have a hint as to why Black and Co. are keeping vague when it comes to revealing what The Predator is all about.

Posted by photographer Jarrod Au, the Instagram snap shows the cast of The Predator hanging out between takes. It all seems like fun and games, but the photo does raise one particular question, which you can try to answer for yourself, below:

The question this photo raises, is this: “Is this the cast and crew messing around… or do the Predators (or some Predators) end up working WITH the soldiers?“

It would be very Terminator 2 of Shane Black to take that type of story approach; turning the villain of the first film into an ally in the second film. Of course, this could just as easily be the cast (including the actors playing Predator warriors) having fun on a military vehicle. We shall see.

The Predator will be in theaters on August 3, 2018.

