‘The Conners’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing ‘Little Mermaid Live’ Instead

Attention, ABC viewers, there’s going to be a big change to the Monday night primetime lineup. Unfortunately, The Conners is not airing tonight on ABC. Instead, the channel will be airing Little Mermaid Live, which will feature all of the classic moments from the Disney film. So, even though you won’t get to follow along with your favorite Lanford-based family this week, at least you’ll be able to sing along to “Under the Sea” if you so choose.

ABC has teased an exciting adaptation of The Little Mermaid that combines live performances and scenes from the animated movie. Seeing as though it will combine those two mediums, their adaptation will serve as a very different musical event than anything you’ve watched before. Not only does that present an interesting layer to the event, but Little Mermaid Live also features a star-studded cast for the live portions that will surely help bring figures like Ariel and Sebastian to life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho will star as Ariel, the Little Mermaid herself, while Graham Philips, who has appeared on Riverdale and The Good Wife, is set to play her dashing love interest, Prince Eric. Queen Latifah will bring a bit of glam to the role of Ursula and singer Shaggy will portray Sebastian. John Stamos is also set to appear in the special as Chef Louis, a role he previously portrayed during the Hollywood Bowl’s production of The Little Mermaid, per TV Guide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC (@abcnetwork) on Nov 5, 2019 at 6:00am PST

In an interview with Playbill.com, Stamos opened up about the adaptation, saying, “This event is the perfect combination of the old and the new. … Fans of the original get to sit down and watch the movie they love but with some extra zhuzh.”

Glee alum Amber Riley is also set to have a big part in the live event, as she will be the show’s emcee, a new character that is specific to this adaptation. Viewers will meet her during the “Daughters of Triton” portion, where she will then introduce all of Ariel’s sisters.

“The emcee has this grand entrance, and it’s really supposed to be about them, but she makes it a little bit about herself,” Riley explained in a short clip from ABC.

Additionally, there will be a fun play on the original film as Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, will open the program with a special introduction, according to TV Line.

There’s definitely plenty of Disney magic in store for you when it comes to Little Mermaid Live. And in case you’re seriously missing out on your Conners fix, don’t worry, as the ABC program is set to return next week, on Nov. 12.