‘Superman’ Actor Is a Surprise Addition to James Bond Casting Race

Another actor’s name has entered the discussion to be cast as the next James Bond.

Nicholas Hoult, an actor familiar to DC Comics’ Superman films, is the latest name who appears to be under consideration to replace Daniel Craig as the next Bond.

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A recent report from Variety says that a pair of British actors, Hoult and Twilight’s Robert Pattinson “were among the stars who screen-tested to play the new 007.”

Nicholas Hoult attends the launch of the Golden Ratio Musical Show hosted by Jaeger-LeCoultre at Battersea Power station on Sept. 14, 2023 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Hoult was cast in the role of Lex Luthor in 2025’s Superman, a massive box office success that made nearly $620 million worldwide, the tenth highest-grossing film of the year.

The British actor’s name has surfaced a time when the next installment from the Bond franchise continues to be linked to various A-list actors ahead of what is expected to be either a late 2027 or early 2028 release. Other recent male leads linked to the role include Theo James, Jacob Elordi, and Callum Turner, among others.

As the rumor mill turns, traders have been wagering on who will be the next James Bond.

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Polymarket odds currently favor the above mentioned Turner (32%). Jack Lowden isn’t far behind (30%). Pattinson is next (18%), followed by Josh O’Connor (10%), and “No Bond chosen” rounds out the top-five odds (6%).

After that, it’s Hoult’s turn. The 36-year-old actor currently has 3% odds to be cast in the role, per Polymarket traders.

Nicholas Hoult announced as next James Bond?

Should Hoult ultimately get the nod, he’d be adding yet another notable role to his acting resume. In addition to being cast in Superman, Hoult has also appeared in multiple X-Men movies, Mad Max: Fury Road, About a Boy, The Garfield Movie, TV’s Peacemaker and several others.

For his work on the Hulu series The Great, Hoult was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

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