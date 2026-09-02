Reality Dating Show Canceled

Alex Cooper’s move into television has hit an early setback.

Love Overboard, the reality dating series executive produced by the Call Her Daddy host through her Unwell Productions banner, has been canceled by Hulu after one season, Variety confirmed.

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The series debuted March 26 and put 22 singles aboard a luxury yacht, where they searched for romance while competing in challenges that determined which contestants could access various amenities on the boat. The Bachelorette and The Traitors alum Gabby Windey hosted the nine-episode series.

The decision comes as Cooper continues expanding her entertainment empire beyond podcasting. Insiders cited by Page Six said the dating series “wasn’t finding its audience,” leading to the cancellation.

Love Overboard marked Cooper’s first venture into unscripted television. Although the series will not return, the setback does not appear to be slowing her ambitions in the medium.

Cooper has several other projects in development or production. Her reality competition series Unwell Winter Games launched on YouTube earlier this year, and a Summer Games edition is scheduled to debut in early September.

She also recently expanded her Netflix presence with Let’s Marry Harry, a dating game show featuring reality tv star Harry Jowsey. On the scripted side, Cooper has You Deserve to Know in development at Hulu. The series is set to star The Vampire Diaries favorites Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

Cooper became a major name in podcasting through Call Her Daddy, which began as part of Barstool Sports before becoming a Spotify hit under Cooper’s leadership. The show helped establish her as one of the most recognizable figures in the digital media space and eventually led to the launch of her Unwell brand.

The cancellation comes during a particularly busy stretch for Cooper. Page Six recently reported that Unwell Beverages, the drink company launched under her brand, is also being shut down less than two years after its debut.

Despite the setbacks, Cooper has continued building out her production slate and business ventures. She is also preparing for a major personal milestone as she and her husband, Matt Kaplan, are expecting their first child.