‘Psych: The Movie’ Trailer Released Online

USA Network has released a short trailer for Psych: The Movie via the series’ official Twitter account.

You can check it out below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailer, which was one of a number os short teasers that ran during a recent WWE Raw episode, features series stars James Roday and Dule Hill talking to the camera kind of half-in, half-out of character as Shawn Spencer and Burton Guster.

Roday/Shawn boasts of the larger-than-life expectations he has for Psych: The Movie, including a theatrical release and an appearance by A-list actor Ryan Gosling.

The teaser is the second such promotional spot that Roday and Hill have appeared in, the first being released the week of Comic Con in July. That spot depicted the pair as versions of Shawn and Gus whose hiatus since the show ended had left them “out of shape” and unable to play out their running gags and pop culture references without a “workout.”

Showrunner Steve Franks, who directed the movie, has been careful to disclose very little about its story.

Psych, which ran from 2006 until 2014 on USA, centered on Shawn Spencer, a slacker whose photographic memory and keen sense of deductive reasoning made him a perfect detective — except for his utter contempt for the local police, born out of a bad relationship with his cop dad (who is also the one who groomed his detective skills; it’s all very complicated). He found a way to have his cake and eat it too (along with lots of pineapples over 8 seasons) by convincing local law enforcement that he was a psychic and contracting out his services as a consultant.

James Roday, Dule Hill, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, and Kirsten Nelson will return. Recurring antagonist Despereaux, played by Cary Elwes, is expected to be back as well base on Elwes’s own comments during a recent comic book convention appearance. Chuck and Thor: The Dark World actor Zachary Levi stars as the villain.

Even before the movie was officially announced, rumor had it Psych would be returning to Vancouver — where the series originally filmed, and the location tagged on Hill’s Instagram photo — for a feature film shoot. At the time of the show’s cancellation three years ago, USA executives had teased the potential for a return down the line.