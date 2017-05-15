‘Once Upon A Time’ Reveals Twitter Tease For ‘One Final Curse’ On Season Finale

As they approach a new beginning, Once Upon A Time closes the book on the story they began telling way back in season one of the show, and, from the looks of this ominous trailer, things are about to get intense.

A final curse. A final quest. The final battle begins with a #OnceUponATime special starting at 7|6c and the 2 hour Season Finale 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/HGE30kvpoR — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) May 14, 2017

Regina, the Evil Queen, can be heard saying, “All the realms will be destroyed. And everyone in them.”

If you’ve been a long-time fan of the show then the uttering of those words might worry you, but while it feels foreboding, surely good will conquer evil. Right?

This season finale will be the last to feature the complete cast as it’s been since the very beginning.

As it was previously announced, Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White), Josh Dallas (Prince Charming), Emilie de Ravin (Belle), and Jared S. Gilmore (Henry Mills) will not be returning for the next season.

It’s been reported that the next season will see the show move in a new direction and the story will focus on the characters of Regina (Lana Parrilla), Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle), and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue).

Once Upon a Time co-creators/executive producers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz released a statement regarding the departures of the main cast members.

They praised the actors, saying, “Words can’t do justice to what Ginny, Josh, Emilie, Rebecca and Jared brought to ONCE UPON A TIME… but we’ll try… never have we had the privilege of working with a more talented group of collaborators. Each brought unique talent, incredible intelligence, and their own individual bit of magic as they gave life to these iconic characters.”

It’ll be interesting to see how things develop next season, but make sure you tune in to see how they wrap up the story they’ve been telling so far.

