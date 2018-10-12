‘Blue Bloods’ Fans’ Craziest Ideas to Bring Back Linda

Sometimes there are characters that fans connect with on such a deep level that anything that happens to them feels like a punch to the gut. Sometimes, there are characters whose deaths leave fans reeling and in a state of denial. Such is the case with Linda Reagan from CBS’s critically acclaimed police drama, Blue Bloods.

In a shocking twist during the season 8 premiere, it was revealed that the ER nurse had died in a helicopter crash while on the job, leaving both the fans and characters heartbroken and desperate for one final scene with her. After all, her death was off-season and off-screen, giving little closure.

After the episode aired, fans flooded TVLine with their opinions on the matter, and while all were disappointed, some fans began voicing their hope that Linda would make a return that is even more surprising than her unexpected exit.

Here are some of the craziest fan theories to bring Linda back to Blue Bloods.

Fake Out

One fan had the crazy idea of Linda Reagan’s death being a fake out, not meant simply to throw off fans, but rather to add real story to the plot and continue on with a story already in the works.

“Just let it be a faking of her death to protect her from the same people that burned their house down.”

Actress Swap

Another fan suggested that Blue Bloods keep with the story of the crash happening, but have Reagan return but portrayed by a different actress.

“How about instead of her faking her death, the crash happened but Linda survived and if they get another actress to play Linda, the crash would explain any physical difference between the actress and Amy Carlson.”

Mexican Cartel

“They could say that the Mexican cartel kidnapped her and they somehow placed her identification in the wreckage, along with someone else’s body,” another fan suggested.

This idea is a little more complex. It involves body swapping, misidentification, and the tricky placement of Regan’s identification in the wreckage of the helicopter crash.

Saved by a Mountain Man

“Maybe she was thrown from crash and a mountain man nursed her back to health, and she will return with amnesia!”

Okay, so this one is probably a little bit out there, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and well, this fan idea could solve a lot of problems.

The Unknowing Witness

One fan with a knack for TV writing basically wrote her own storyline that she is willing to hand over to the writer’s should they feel inclined to use it.

“What I suggest you do is have Danny stumble across something on her phone — text messages, voicemail, emails showing Linda was an unknowing witness to a major crime or string of crimes through a patient of hers. The helicopter crash killed her and said patient — two birds, one stone. Start with her sons having nightmares where she’s ‘reaching out’ to them, and then Danny too. The family solves the case Linda was dragged into and killed for. Then send me the check for writing this for you!

Flashback

One possible way to bring Linda back would be in a flashback. However, Blue Bloods has never featured a flashback, and showrunner Kevin Wade told TVLine he has no interest in changing it.

“We’ve never done flashbacks, and I don’t think I’d start now,” Wade told TVLine. “The audience right now, if they haven’t digested it…. We’re moving on, and I really don’t know that it’s something I could revisit” with a flashback.

Witness Protection

Witness protection has been a crutch for crime shows for decades. It could be used as a way to bring Linda back. The Blue Bloods writers could reveal that Linda was put into witness protection and even Danny was not supposed to know.

Amnesia

One idea fans had involves Linda getting amnesia from the force of her helicopter crash. Perhaps she is still out there, with no idea of her true identity.

The Blue Bloods season nine premiere hinted that Linda might have been murdered. Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), the cartel hitman who torched Danny’s home at the end of season seven, knew about Linda’s death. That could mean Linda was murdered by a cartel.