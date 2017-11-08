6 of the Biggest Co-Star Feuds in Hollywood

Hollywood feuds are nothing new, from drama over release dates to two people who simply didn’t like each other, Tinseltown has been full of feuds for decades, and the rumors and stories they generate has been tabloid fodder for years. While some former enemies are now friends and others even ended up dating, there are still situations where there’s no love lost between the stars in question.

Scroll on for some of the biggest rivalries between Hollywood co-stars.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Tyrese

The duo star in the ultra-popular Fast and Furious films, but it seems the series’ brotherhood doesn’t extend to the real world for the two actors.

Tyrese was reportedly upset that Johnson’s Fast and Furious spinoff would delay the release of the franchise’s ninth installment, calling the former wrestler “selfish” while speaking to TMZ.

Johnson responded on Twitter, writing that he wanted to “elevate the franchise.”

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

While the pair played best friends on Sex and the City, there had always been rumors that the actresses didn’t get along. Things recently boiled up again when Parker told Extra that the third Sex and the City film is “over,” leading to reports that the project was shut down due to demands made by Cattrall.

Cattrall denied the claims in an appearance on ITV‘s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“I never asked for any money,” Cattrall said, according to People. “I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

She added that she has “never been friends” with her SATC co-stars.

“We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford

While it was well-known that the two actresses disliked each other, they appeared together in 1962’s Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, for which Davis was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar. Snubbed, Crawford campaigned for anyone but Davis to win.

In fact, Crawford pulled off her campaigning so well that she was the one to take the stage to accept the Best Actress award on behalf of Anne Bancroft.

The pair were later set to star in Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte, but Crawford quit the project after just a few days of filming.

Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth

The two actresses starred together on the ’90s drama Beverly Hills 90210, but Garth revealed in 2014 that their time on-set wasn’t always blissful.

“There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other’s eyes out,” she told E! News, noting that she and Doherty now get along as adults.

Co-star Tori Spelling also detailed the pair’s feud in a 2015 Lifetime special, according to Us Weekly.

“I remember… I could hear the door fly open and everyone screaming and crying,” she recalled. “That’s when I was told the boys just had to break up Jennie and Shannen. It was like a fistfight.”

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

While the duo starred in one of the most popular romance movies of all time and later dated, it wasn’t all smooth-sailing from the get-go.

Director Nick Cassavetes told VH1 that things got so bad, Gosling once asked to have McAdams removed from set.

“They were really not getting along one day on set,” he said. “Really not. And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick come here.’ And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.’”

To hash things out, the duo went into a room with a producer, where they proceeded to yell at each other, leading to “smoother sailing,” according to Cassavetes.

Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion

Though the duo played a married couple on ABC’s Castle, there were reports of tension between the pair on set.

“Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion completely despise each other,” a source told Us Weekly. “They will not speak when they are off set, and this has been going on for seasons now.”

“This season, it got so out of hand they made Stana and Nathan go to couples counseling together,” the insider continued, adding that Katic has been in tears on set.

Katic left the show in 2016 at the end of Season 8, and the series was ultimately canceled after the same season.

