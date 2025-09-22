Another Beloved News Anchor Has Died: Roger Climpson Was 93

Australian news legend Roger Climpson has died after a decades-long career in radio and TV. He was 93.

The former news anchor died peacefully early morning on Sept. 16, according to The Daily Telegraph. No additional details have been shared surrounding his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Climpson’s career as a news anchor, weatherman and announcer began in 1956 at Channel 9. Climpson left Channel 9 to join Seven News as an anchor in 1965, and after a decade, he was not only presenting Sydney’s 2GB afternoon shift, but also was acting as host of This Is Your Life.

Former TV newsreader Roger Climpson attends Channel Seven’s TV Turns 50, The Event That Stopped a Nation, at Star City on September 17, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

Then, in 1989, Climpson returned to Seven News as an anchor before prostate cancer forced him into temporary retirement.

Climpson continued to be an influential voice in media even after stepping down from Seven News, becoming the chair of the Christian Broadcasting Association, now known as Hope Media, in 1995. Climpson would go on to act as chair of the organization for a decade before he stepped down in 2005.

In 2004, the newsman was honored with the Medal of the Order of Australia for his contributions to Australia’s media landscape.

Following the news of Climpson’s death, a number of the late news personality’s former colleagues paid tribute to his life and career. Ann Sanders, who replaced Climpson at Seven News in 1990, said, “Roger was a highly respected newsreader with great presence and reach to the television audience who adored him.”

Channel seven news reader Roger Climpson pix relaxing at home. August 12, 1992. (Photo by Barry Chapman/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

She continued, “He was an absolute gentleman on and off camera – warm, quick witted and kind, and it was a privilege to work alongside him.”

Seven’s Sydney co-anchor Mark Ferguson added, “Like so many families, we watched Roger most nights for many years. As a teenager in Tamworth, he helped me open a window to a wider world.”

“A few years later, as a cadet journo, I remember interviewing him when he came to town,” he continued. “I think he was lead story that night on the local news – he was a big deal. Then down the track I was working alongside him in the Sydney newsroom. For a nervous country kid, Roger was very warm and very welcoming. Behind the desk he was all class – informed and engaging, with a voice that made you sit up and listen.”

Ferguson added, “Our condolences to his family, friends and the many viewers, who I’m sure thought of Roger as a trusted friend.”