2 Rom-Com Icons Are Reuniting for New Holiday Movie

Over 25 years after they first shared the big screen, She’s All That co-stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. are going to reunite for a new movie.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cook and Prinze will star in Fox Entertainment’s The Christmas Affair. To add to this reunion, She’s All That co-producer Jennifer Gibgot will also serve as a producer on the holiday film.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Rachael Leigh Cook (L) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Girl In The Pool" at ALO HQ Screening Room on July 24, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

“Freddie and I have both lived a lot of life since we worked together on She’s All That, and I hope our chemistry, and the movie, only benefit from the wisdom of our years,” Leigh told EW. “I feel so grateful to my Fox family for this opportunity! It truly feels like Christmas has come early.”

Hannah Pillemer, who is the head of scripted programming over at Fox, also shared her excitement about the film, saying that they can’t wait “to grant the Christmas wish of countless holiday rom-com fans with the long-awaited reunion.” She added, “This iconic couple stole our hearts over 25 years ago, and we are grateful to work with them on this all-new romantic comedy filled with holiday magic.”

In The Christmas Affair, Prinze and Cook will play “superstar sportscasters” who come together after their respective spouses are found cheating on them during the Christmas season. This marks a significant departure from the roles they played in She’s All That, which was released in 1999.

In She’s All That, Cook played outcast Laney, a girl who Zack (Prinze) took under his wing in order to turn her into the school’s next prom queen. Although, he did so after breaking up with his girlfriend, which led him to make a bet that he could replace her with anyone from their school (i.e., Laney).

Few other details have been released about the film, including the release date. At the moment, it’s unclear if anyone else from the rom-com will make an appearance in the holiday film. In addition to Prinze and Cook, She’s All That also starred Matthew Lillard, Gabrielle Union, and even featured appearances from Usher and Lil’ Kim.