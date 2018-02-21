Beyonce Shows Off Impressive Post-Baby Curves

Queen Bey is rocking her curvy post-baby body.

The global superstar showed off her new curves in an Instagram video on Sunday morning, almost two months after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter. In the silly video, set to Aminé’s “Caroline”, Beyoncé hits up the World on Wheels skating rink in Venice, California with hubby Jay-Z.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

An apt choice of song, “Caroline’s” lyrics mention a woman being “fine as hell” and “thick as f–k.” Because duh, Yoncé’s got it going on.

While there’s no word on the “Formation” singer’s postpartum diet or fitness routine, we know that after her first pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy, Beyoncé debuted her post-baby body at a concert just a few months after giving birth. She told the crowd that she stuck to a strict diet and exercise plan and lost 60 pounds. “I had to lose 60 pounds. They had me on a treadmill. I ate lettuce!”

While she’s a strong advocate for eating right and staying active, Beyoncé also knows that a big part of staying fit physically is becoming stronger mentally.

“I can’t eat what I want, and I can’t not go to the gym,” she told Self. “The truth is it’s a lot of sacrifice. It’s more about your mental strength than physical strength. You have to push yourself. It doesn’t matter what trainer you have. And it doesn’t matter what program you’re on. You have to be healthy and make the right choices,” she said.

She’s also a big proponent of embracing your body’s natural shape instead of trying to mold it into something else. “Everyone is not supposed to be the same,” she said in a video for Shape. “Be healthy and take care of yourself, but be happy with the beautiful things that make you, you.” she said.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

And while Beyoncé famously slimmed down for Dreamgirls on the controversial and deprivating Master Cleanse, she has since learned from her mistakes, realizing that it’s not a realistic long-term weight loss plan.

“There are healthier ways to lose weight — I wouldn’t recommend it,” she told Elle.

Her trainer Marco Borges shared her Formation World Tour endurance-boosting workout with Glamour magazine, saying he uses his signature Power Moves philosophy to work multiple muscle groups at the same time. The songstress is also fond of interval training, rotating between sprinting and running on the treadmill to burn more calories in less time.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur