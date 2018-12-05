Watch: ‘Kate Plus 8’ Is Back and Full of Meltdowns and New Puppies

The Gosselin clan is back!

In a sneak peek of TLC’s Kate Plus 8, Kate Gosselin and her eight kids are returning to TV with birthday celebrations, new additions to the family and, of course, some meltdowns, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the new season, Gosselin plans parties for her sextuplet’s 12th birthday and her twins’ 16th birthday. However, it’s not all fun and games.

During several of her meltdowns, her kids call her “over-dramatic” and “insane.”

“I just want you to stop yelling and being stressed,” Mady, 16, tells Gosselin at one point during the clip. “It’s annoying.”

The season follows the family as they vacation in the Poconos and welcome two new puppies into the family. It concludes with the family playing a game of trivia from their 10 years on television and needless to say, no one wants Kate on their team.

“No one ever wants to be on Mommy’s team,” the twins explain. “She’s way too competitive.”

Kate Plus 8 returns Nov. 22 (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.

This story first appeared at Womanista.