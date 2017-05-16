Teresa Giudice Posted Multiple Photos Just Before Dina Manzo’s Brutal Home Invasion

Before Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo horrific and violent home invasion, her co-star Teresa Giudice shared some intimate snaps that showed Manzo and her boyfriend before the incident.

Giudice took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a number of photos of her daughter Audriana, 7, alongside Manzo at Audriana's First Communion party on Saturday — which happened just hours before Manzo and her millionaire boyfriend David Cantin were beaten and bound by intruders at their New Jersey townhouse.

Giudice took a few pictures of Audriana with her her daughter and captioned one "Audriana & Godmother," adding a heart emoji. She also snapped a picture of Manzo and Cantin with the caption, "We love you @dinamanzo & Dave."

Check out the pics below:

Audriana with her godparents @dinamanzo & John love them 🙏❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 13, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

From east to west coast always nothing but love love love @dinamanzo Love you❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 13, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Audriana & Godmother ❤️ We love you @dinamanzo & Dave 🙏 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 16, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Saturday after the couple attended Audriana's party. When they returned home, they found two assailants inside. According to the prosecutor's office, they were rushed by the duo and David was hit several times with a baseball bat while Dina was punched "multiple times" in the face. They were then tied up with the suspects taking cash and jewelry.

David was able to free himself and call the police, who then arrived on the scene. The couple was taken to the hospital with David suffering from a broken nose and other injuries to his face. Dina was treated for facial injuries. Both have been released from the hospital. Law enforcement is still looking for the suspects.

Police are continuing to look for suspects, and Andrew B. Brettler, an attorney for the couple, told PEOPLE the two are "are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery."

"No one should ever have to go through what they did," Brettler added. "They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone's concern and well-wishes."

