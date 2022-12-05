Keke Palmer Blasts Drake for 'In My Feelings' Lyric During Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch

Keke Palmer had a little message for Drake on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Palmer and many women had a "Drake PSA," which involved the Nope star commenting on the rapper's "In My Feelings" lyrics. Even though "Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?" isn't about Palmer, she still joked that the song "ruined" her life.

In the skit, the "United Tingz of Aubrey" joined forces to address how the rapper typically references different women in his songs. The PSA jokingly saw the women asking for damages after being called out in Drake's songs. For Palmer, it's a personal affair. She said, "My name is Keke Palmer, and that 'Kiki, do you love me?' song ruined my life." She bemoaned that Drake "had the whole internet asking" if she was the one whom she referenced in the track. The actor said, "Well, yes, I am the Keke just not that Kiki." She continued to joke, "It was my name first, stop acting like we smashed and give me my damn six million dollars."

Just as Palmer said, she wasn't the "Kiki" who was mentioned in Drake's "In My Feelings." As Essence noted, the woman in question was actually K'yanna Barber, who is friends with the rapper. Since being propelled into the spotlight thanks to the catchy song, Barber spoke about what it was like to be referenced by Drake on the track. During an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, she said that she was actually a bit "surprised" to hear her name in the song.

"I was kind of surprised by it myself when I heard it," she said. "I was sitting in the living room with my son, my brother, my mom. We was just listening to the album like everybody else. You know, it's Drake. He dropped new music. You listen to it." Barber said when she first listened to "In My Feelings," she dismissed the possibility that Drake was rapping about her because "a lot of little Kekes running around in everybody hood." Although, once Drake referred to a "KB" elsewhere in the track, she knew that she was the Kiki at the center of it all. Barber added, "When we heard 'KB' that's when my mom started going crazy because that's my actual initials." Of course, the only question left for Barber to answer was one posed by Drake himself. Does she love the rapper? She said, "I feel like he knows the answer."