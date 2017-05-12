Pamela Anderson Shows WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Sending Quite The Hand Signal

Pamela Anderson has taken a break from posting sexy selfies to Instagram and shared a very interesting pic with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Chinese contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei.

In the pic we don’t actually see Pamela so it is safe to assume she snapped the shot. The picture shows Weiwei and Assange posing together with both men holding up their middle finger.

Pamela kept the caption simple tagging Weiwei and adding the hashtag #freeassange.

Check out the pic below:

@aiww #freeassange A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 10, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

Assange is currently holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in Knightsbridge after he fled bail On June 19, 2012, when the Sweidish authorities demanded he be extradited for to faces rape charges following an alleged incident in 2010.

Despite being granted asylum by Ecuador, if he sets foot outside the building, Britain will deport him to Sweden and that is more than likely what Pamela is referring to with her hashtag caption.

Pamela, 49, was introduced to Assange by Vivienne Westwood in August 2014, and sought advice from him about her animal rights charity.

She has since been pictured entering the building on six occasions.

Assange has spoke highly of Pamela and said, “She’s an attractive person with an attractive personality and whip smart…. She’s no idiot at all, she psychologically very savvy,” reports The Sun UK.

