Nude Man Straddles Shark, Twitter Points to Florida Gators Coach Jim McElwain

A picture of a nude man straddling a dead shark has gone viral.

A jaws-dropping image of a corpulent clown basking naked atop a shark has animal-rights activist chomping at the bit to track him down.

“That’s disrespectful to the shark,” said Marie Levine, executive director of the Shark Research Institute, The Sun of the UK reported.

TV conservationist Anneka Svenska urged her Twitter followers to find the man and ask him why he posed like a buffoon for the sick trophy picture.

“Where is the humor in humiliating slaughtered animals?” she wrote.

Who is this man? Please RT, find him & ask him why he did this? Where is the humour in humiliating slaughtered animals? @ChrisGPackham pic.twitter.com/uHN37OywCx — Anneka Svenska (@AnnekaSvenska) May 5, 2017

Thanks to the help of Twitter, a few possible suspects have been found. One user pointing the finger at University of Florida football coach Jim McElwain.

Eric Quisenberry posted a photo of the coach and we must say that the two men strike a resemblance. See the pic below:

However, McElwain sought to throw cold water on social media rumors that he is indeed the fishy character, Deadspin reported.

“Well, first and foremost, I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me,” McElwain said. “In the world we live in, what is a story? I just know this – it isn’t me.”

Another suspect, Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain founder and avid hunter John Liautaud, also has denied being the man in the photo.

