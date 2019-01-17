NBA Star James Harden Speaks Out About Ex Khloe Kardashian

NBA star James Harden is breaking his silence on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

In a interview with Sports Illustrated, Harden revealed that he was not a fan of the media attention that came with dating a Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like it was for no reason,” Harden said. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me.”

The Houston Rockets player said he didn’t understand why fans wanted to know everything about him.

“I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates,” he continued. “I had to eliminate that.”

Khloe and Harden ended their relationship in February 2016. The reality star hinted that the breakup was because he was unfaithful.

“I’ve always said, ‘We don’t need to be monogamous,’” Khloe said on her former E! talk show Kocktails With Khloe. “‘There’s a lot of s–t going on in both of our lives. You live in Houston, I live in L.A. Let’s just see each other when we see each other.’ Why wouldn’t you say, ‘OK, that’s great’? He sought me out, wanted to be committed, then wasn’t committed.”

She added, “[I] found out he wasn’t, and I got the receipts to prove it.”

Since the breakup, Khloe has seemed to find happiness with Tristan Thompson. The couple recently took a romantic vacation to Jamaica.

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

As for Harden, he has been focusing on his basketball game.

“I’m not worried about anything but hooping,” Harden said. “And that may be why I’m having this kind of success.”