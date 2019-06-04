Mama June Denies Wearing a Fat Suit Before and During Her Reality Show ‘From Not to Hot’

June Shannon denies wearing a fat suit to exaggerate her weight loss, E! News reports.

After her new WE tv show Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered a few weeks ago, fans accused her of wearing a fat suit and prosthetic makeup.

The 37-year-old set the record straight on iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show on Friday.

Prior to her show’s premiere, she kept away from the public eye in order to keep her transformation private.

“Definitely did not wear a fat suit,” June said on the radio show. “I was fat.”

The reality star began her weight loss journey in 2015 after she had gastric surgery. Then she went on to have a tummy tuck, breast lift and excess skin removed from her arms and neck.

“I never had like an ideal weight in mind,” she said on The Domenick Nati Show. “I’m pretty much happy where I’m at right now.”

