Making A Murderer’s Top 5 Most Shocking Moments
Making a Murderer took America by storm when it was released on Netflix in 2015, leaving viewers shocked, horrified and at times downright confused over the details of Steven Avery's involvement with the murder of Teresa Halbach.
It was a compelling documentary filmed over a 10-year period that told the tortuous story of Avery's wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beernsten. He was exonerated after serving 18 years in prison, but seemingly, that was where the quagmire truly began to unfold.
From exposing corruption in local law enforcement, to surprising twists and turns, the documentary kept viewers on the edge of their seats episode after episode.
A year later, the story is still making headlines. Brendan Dassey, Avery's then 16-year-old nephew who was convicted for helping his uncle rape and kill Halbach, was recently ordered to be released from prison.
Making a Murderer's conclusion left the viewers divided, with many firmly believing Avery is innocent, and others vehemently advocating his guilt. Regardless of which side of the fence you stand, one thing is certain: Making a Murderer was filled with shocking moments.
Here's our top five most shocking moments from Netflix's documentary Making a Murderer.
Sgt. Colborn Calls In Halbach’s Car Before It’s Found
Teresa Halbach's missing car was one of the key pieces of evidence in Steven Avery's case. But the circumstances under which it was found raises some key questions. Primarily, how did Sgt. Colborn know the license plate he called into dispatch was that of a Toyota Rav 4?
Many think Colborn was actually looking directly at the "missing" vehicle when he called in the plates.
Police Coerce Confession From Dassey
The method by which Brendan Dassey was interrogated leaves many believing police fed him the answers they wanted to hear. Adding to the interrogation issues is that Dassey was there for over an hour without an attorney present.
The Invisible Blood
Brendan Dassey said Teresa Halbach was stabbed and that her throat was cut, but there were no traces of blood in Steven Avery's house, or in his garage. This key missing DNA evidence begs the question: How could they have so violently killed Halbach without leaving so much as a trace of blood, but be sloppy enough to leave DNA evidence in Haibach's car?
Avery’s Blood Sample Is Tampered With
Steven Avery's blood is found in Teresa Halbach's car, but there are no fingerprints. Prosecutors claim that's because Avery was wearing gloves. However, if that were the case, how did the blood from his finger get into the car?
When the defense finally gets access to Avery's stored blood sample, they find the seals have been broken and the vial has been punctured by what look like a hypodermic needle.
Police Find Halbach's Key In Avery's House Days Later
Police scoured Steven Avery's house for days, but it wasn't until the officers were left to search alone that they finally found Teresa Haibach's Rav 4 key hiding in plain sight. Many believe the evidence was planted, though some argue it could have easily been missed in the first several searches.
What were the most shocking moments of Making a Murderer for you?