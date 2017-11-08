Making A Murderer’s Top 5 Most Shocking Moments

Making a Murderer took America by storm when it was released on Netflix in 2015, leaving viewers shocked, horrified and at times downright confused over the details of Steven Avery's involvement with the murder of Teresa Halbach.



It was a compelling documentary filmed over a 10-year period that told the tortuous story of Avery's wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beernsten. He was exonerated after serving 18 years in prison, but seemingly, that was where the quagmire truly began to unfold.

From exposing corruption in local law enforcement, to surprising twists and turns, the documentary kept viewers on the edge of their seats episode after episode.

A year later, the story is still making headlines. Brendan Dassey, Avery's then 16-year-old nephew who was convicted for helping his uncle rape and kill Halbach, was recently ordered to be released from prison.

Making a Murderer's conclusion left the viewers divided, with many firmly believing Avery is innocent, and others vehemently advocating his guilt. Regardless of which side of the fence you stand, one thing is certain: Making a Murderer was filled with shocking moments.

Here's our top five most shocking moments from Netflix's documentary Making a Murderer.