Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel Finally Respond to Those ‘Gilmore Girls’ Renewal Talks

Gilmore Girls fans, you’re going to need to breathe for this one. While Netflix has been open to producing a follow-up to last year’s über successful, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the show’s two leads tell TV Line that there are no immediate plans to slip into their mother-daughter routine again.

However, don’t count a new season out just yet. Michael Ausiello spoke to matriarch, Lauren Graham at Sunday’s Emmy-themed event, The Contenders, who said she discovered the first revival was happening from news reports “before we had been formally approached.”

She goes on to say, it’s as if it all existed in a vacuum.

“I would play that character until my dying day…,” she said. “Now it’s become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing. I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome.”

Meanwhile, Alexis Bledel, who is co-starring in Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale, said it all comes down to “what story we’re telling… I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I can hook into.”

Last month, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told U.K.’s Press Association that “very preliminary” talks are underway with, presumably, Warner Bros. for more episodes. At the time, Sarandos said he hoped it would happen as they were big fans of the show’s success and the fan reception.

“The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [series creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that,” he said.

