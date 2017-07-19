Lauren Alaina Reveals How Her Eating Disorder and Father’s Alcoholism Inspired Her New Album

(Photo: Instagram / laurenalaina )

In an interview with PEOPLE Now, country-pop singer, Lauren Alaina got candid about her personal life and shared how certain events inspired her latest album Road Less Traveled.

The 22-year-old country singer reveals how she has dealt with a lot in her life, including overcoming an eating disorder and witnessing her father’s battle with alcoholism.

“I really feel like this album is my story. [The songs] are all different things that have happened to me over the past few years. I had a lot of things change in my personal life — everything pretty much changed,” Alaina said. She adds that she wrote over 300 songs for the album, but had to only choose 12.

“My parents got divorced and they both remarried other people. My dad’s an alcoholic and he went through rehab. I had an eating disorder that I overcame. I had vocal cord surgery,” the Georgia native continues. “I live country songs every single day of my life, so thank goodness I decided that was my passion!”

Alaina’s family didn’t know about her eating disorder until her doctor confronted her while treating her severe vocal cord polyps, which then forced her to fess up to her mother.

“My dad didn’t know that I had an eating disorder. He had no idea, so that was weird,” she says. “I was in an interview and just said it accidentally. I called my dad because I remember thinking, ‘My dad does not know that,’ and he was surprised. I think he understood though. My dad was an alcoholic and he was overcoming his own struggles, so I think I just didn’t want more on his plate for him to have to worry about.”

These days, Alaina is living life to the fullest and with lots of smiles, confidence, and positivity. Her social media is filled with posts sharing her journey as fans can smile right along with her. Just this past awards season, she posted an adorable photo of her “Prince Charming,” Alex Hopkins, according to the caption.

We are so excited for all the good things coming this country star’s way and look forward to more of her joyful posts!

