Jerrika Hinton Set to Exit ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After Season 13

It’s official: Grey’s Anatomy will be down a doctor when it returns next fall.

We just hate goodbyes! A source reveals to TV Line that Dr. Stephanie Edwards, played by Jerrika Hinton since 2012, will not be back as a series regular in Season 14.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans speculated she might see an end to her character sooner rather than later when Hinton landed a starring role in Alan Ball’s new untitled HBO family drama series.

Hinton was close to leaving Grey’s Anatomy last spring when she was cast in the Shondaland pilot, Toast. But eventually ABC passed on the next Rhimes venture, pushing Hinton into a full-time to Grey’s.

While it is unclear now how Hinton’s absence will be addressed on screen, it’s worth noting that ABC has not formally renewed the popular drama for another season.

In a request made by TV Line, ABC did not return for comment on this story.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.