Jennifer Aniston Shares Thoughts On Why ‘Friends’ Would Not Exist In Today’s Smartphone Age

Jennifer Aniston does not think her popular Friends sitcom would have made it had the series come to air after smartphones.

The 48-year-old actress who played Rachel Green on the hit show joined Arianna Huffington on the first episode of her Thrive Global Podcast With iHeartRadio, and talked about society's phone obsession.

"We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones," Aniston quipped. "There would be no actual episodes or conversations."

Justin Theroux's wife also admitted that she thinks her cellular device has affected her sleeping habits.

"If I think back before devices, I'm trying to think first, which came first, my bad sleeping habits or a device?" she pondered. "I honestly think I used to sleep beautifully and I don't think I attributed to the fact that these phones came into our lives that have actually started to disrupt our sleep."

Aniston added that her husband and pets do take priority over her phone -- at least in the mornings. "[He] and the dogs get a cuddle," she gushed.

When ET interviewed Theoroux back in 2015, he revealed that Aniston also takes issue with video games, though he loves Xbox Live.

"Jen does not play the game, and doesn't understand why I play the game, but she allows me to," he said. "She's nice enough to let me go away for a couple hours a couple times a week and play."

