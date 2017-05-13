‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Under Fire For Bad Joke About Ex-Wife Christina

Tarek El Moussa still seems to hold some anger toward his ex Christina. The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram sharing a pic about their explosive battle last year.

The HGTV star was at BJ’s Cabana Bar Thursday night in Lake Havasu City, AZ and posed under a sign that read “No guns, weapons of any type.”

Tarek added “or Helicopters,” and slapped on the middle finger emoji all while he tagged his estranged wife in the post.

Tarek deleted the post within an hour, but the damage had already been done. However, screenshots were taken before its removal.

#TarekElMoussa Takes Cheap Shot at Christina Over Explosive Fight (PHOTOS) https://t.co/WxTjZzZWgn pic.twitter.com/nnl9n9U2nH — Trending Celeb News (@Celebrilizer) May 12, 2017

A source close to Tarek said to TMZ that the post was supposed to be a joke and he tagged her thinking she’d find it funny too.

The source further went on to say the middle finger emoji was directed at the incident as a whole and not at Christina.

Tarek and Christina separated following a scary incident one year ago. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded, with a helicopter, when Tarek ran into the mountains with a gun after a blowout argument with Christina.

Christina responded with a post of her own Friday morning, showing that she seen the post and was moving forward.

True That… Only surround yourself with the best ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 12, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

According to the publication, Christina thinks Tarek’s been acting out lately because he’s jealous of her success without him. Although they still shoot the show together.

Christina’s doing more solo speaking engagements.

