The internet exploded after the second presidential debates, not so much because what the nominees said, but because the screenshots looked like they were singing to each other.

YouTuber ReChemical took that concept to the next level by piecing together scenes from the debate, choreographing Trump and Clinton to the tune of I've Had The Time of My Life.

Even if you didn't see the debate, you've got to watch this.

[ H/T YoutTube /ReChemical ]