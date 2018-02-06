Willie Nelson Cancels February Tour Dates

Willie Nelson has cancelled the rest of his February tour dates, citing the flu.

The 84-year-old “requires a few extra weeks to recover completely from the flu,” his representative said in a statement to Variety.

“He is up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing,” the statement reads. “Willie will resume the tour in early March. Willie Nelson says, ‘I will see you all down the road.’”

The living legend has been experiencing several health issues recently. In January, he stopped a show in San Diego after performing just one song. He then cancelled the rest of his California dates for January, citing breathing issues.

In August 2017, Nelson was hospitalized after having difficulty breathing during a Salt Lake City show.

This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 14, 2017

Nelson plans to hit the road again next month. His next date is March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Here are the dates Nelson cancelled:

Feb. 7 – Macon, GA – Macon Centreplex Coliseum

Feb. 9 – Biloxi, MS – IP Casino Resort & Hotel

Feb. 10 – Panama City, FL – Marina Civic Center

Feb. 12 – Estero, FL – Germain Arena

Feb. 13 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Feb. 15 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 17 – Cocoa, FL – Space Coast State Fair

Feb. 18 – Saint Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aside from touring, Nelson continues to release new albums. In April, he released the acclaimed God’s Problem Child, which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. In October, he released Willie Nelson and the Boys, a collection of live material and unreleased 2011 studio recordings. Many of the songs are country standards, including seven Hank Williams songs.

In a June 2017 interview with Cowboys & Indians, Nelson said he will keep performing on the road as long as he’s alive.

“There’s a certain kind of energy exchange that takes place in a concert no matter who it is, me or whoever,” Nelson told the magazine. “People pay money to come see it, and for some reason, they usually all are clapping their hands, and they’re singing. And for some reason, I enjoy it too. When we can all get together and exchange that good positive energy, it makes for a good show.”