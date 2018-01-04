Exclusive Interview: Will Bowen Talks New Band, Songwriting and His Current Single, ‘All I Ever Do’

Will Bowen already had plenty of success before he started his band, appropriately titled Bowen. The Ohio native has opened for artists like Dave Matthews, Maroon 5, John Mayer and Train, but found he was still searching for something more.

After already living the life he dreamed of growing up, Bowen, who signed his first publishing deal while still in high school, decided it was time to make the music he has always wanted to make.

“I’ve been doing it and I’ve been lucky,” Bowen tells PopCulture.com. “There was one day where 16-year-old Will and what he wanted to do kind of crept back in. I knew this was a good time, and I had built up some things and some relationships in Nashville, and around the industry that I felt like I could take advantage of with the artist thing, so I put this band together.”

The result became the six-man band, each experienced industry veterans in their own right, who quickly caught the vision Bowen had already latched on to, both in the music and in his innovative songwriting, which they eagerly became a part of.

“The sound has always been in my head,” reveals Bowen. “And then the band is incredible and they’re all unique personalities and sounds. But it’s really just the songwriting — writing so many songs. Writing with other people and for other people, and hearing amazing songs every day. You have to strive to be better.”

While his unique sound could easily work well in cities like New York, Los Angeles or even Atlanta, Bowen says the songwriting he accomplishes in Music City for his unique style of music couldn’t happen anywhere else.

“I think it’s storytelling,” Bowen acknowledges. “I think it’s trying to be as collaborative as possible, while still making it something that is so true to me, because I’ll never claim to know anything or to be able to do it all on my own. It’s got to mean something to me. But storyteling is big. Stories that I know, they have something to do with me, and I can hear it in every line, but I also hope that others can too.”

It’s the storytelling that makes his current single, “All I Ever Do,” so compelling, both for Bowen and his loyal fans.

“I wrote that song with my main collaborator, Scott Stepakoff,” Bowen says. “He’s a brilliant songwriter. He is married with two children. I am not. And this song means such different things for the two of us, and yet just the overlap there of, it’s what I think everyone is looking for, and I think it’s what he has, and so it’s just special to both of us.”

Bowen, who opened for Kip Moore on select dates last fall, promises new shows in 2018. Download “All I Ever Do” on iTunes.